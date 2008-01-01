This position reports to the Executive Vice President, Fox Interactive, and will be responsible for identifying, executing and supporting strategic partnership, development/publishing relationships, and licensing deals for Fox Film and Television properties in the console and PC markets. This position will play a key role in growing Fox's console and PC games business by sourcing and closing partnerships with top game developers and publishers in the industry.

Responsibilities:

Research, identify, and initiate contact with leading players in the gaming eco-system – and then work to figure out a way to partner with those players on Fox properties

Conduct high-level diligence on potential developer partners assessing their capacity for best-in-class game development

Negotiate, close and maintain strategic partnerships and licensing deals with developers, publishers, distributors and other key players

Focus on driving business deals and building key partnerships that will help to create a competitive advantage for Fox Interactive in the space

Expand the scope of Fox Interactive’s activity in the space to new game genres and platforms

Build and analyze business models for the games

Work with Legal regarding contract execution and rights issues

Create deal summary reports for key stakeholders as well as assist in larger strategic research and presentations

Strong technology and gaming mobile affiliations - we need you to have direct experience in the games space, a robust network of contacts, a genuine passion, and to be as addicted to games as we are

Qualifications

6-8 years minimum video game industry experience, with a proven track record of executing strategic partnership, games licensing and publishing deals

Experience working with some of the key platforms (Sony, Xbox, Steam) or directly for a game publisher with a focus on publishing or product

Strong knowledge of entire gaming eco-system, current trends, and key players

Direct game production experience and understanding desired

Strong knowledge and demonstrated ability to comprehend and structure complex deals and partnerships

Must be a proactive self-starter capable of self-management

Must be organized, detail oriented and scrappy

Undergraduate degree required; MBA preferred

Excellent MS Office skills (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Division Description

Fox Interactive is the digital arm of 21st Century Fox and serves as the licensor of the studio's entire catalogue of film and television content for the digital space. Fox Interactive partners with best-of-breed publishers and developers around the world to create industry leading products such as Alien: Isolation, The Simpsons: Tapped Out, Ice Age Village, Angry Birds Rio, Glee Karaoke, and more.

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.