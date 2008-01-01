Director, Brand Marketing

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

We are looking for an experienced Director of Brand Marketing who combines a compelling product-marketing background with strong execution skills to successfully grow our free-to-play mobile and web games.

Reporting to the Chief Marketing Officer, the Director of Brand Marketing is the quarterback for Disruptor Beam’s Publishing team on one or more titles, responsible for understanding the product’s audience and competitors; formulating, communicating and leading the execution of programs that drive awareness, acquisition, retention and referral; and using consumer insight to help guide the direction of the product as part of a game’s leadership team. He or she will be responsible for building strong and productive partnerships within the Publishing organization – which includes User Acquisition, Community, PR/Events, Creative Services and Player Support – to create powerful consumer entertainment brands, foster vital player communities, and deliver solid revenue growth.

Note: This role will have direct responsibility for leading the marketing of Star Trek Timelines. In addition, the Director of Brand Marketing will collaborate and consult on the marketing of all of our titles, and will likely have a lead role on Disruptor Beam’s next, as-yet-unannounced project.

What you’ll do

Define the product marketing strategy for one or more titles, including its positioning, value proposition, and target audience, and validate the approach and messaging with target consumers through research and test campaigns

Create and implement go-to-market plans for Star Trek Timelines, and oversee day-to-day execution by both internal and external teams in UA, community, PR, support and creative

Develop a strong and unique brand identity for new titles, and relentlessly tune the brand’s messaging for key audiences

Acquire and maintain a thorough understanding of the competitive landscape and market trends by conducting customer and market research, competitive analysis, collecting and analyzing behavioral data

Help shape the product strategy as part of the game leadership team, delivering consumer insight that informs both feature development and live operations

Collaborate with the Product Owner and Product Managers to drive revenue by identifying and targeting consumers in key audience segments

Create and manage player retention, re-engagement and re-acquisition programs post-launch

Manage external vendors in agency relationships as needed

Ruthlessly test and measure the effectiveness (ROI) of product marketing programs

What we seek

5+ years of relevant experience in brand and/or consumer product marketing, preferably in a video games industry, e-commerce, consumer live service, top entertainment brands or IP's

Prior role as a Product Marketing Manager or Brand Manager is required, including first-hand experience in brand development; mobile, online and traditional advertising; CRM; social media and PR; creative marketing; retention marketing; etc.

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business or a related discipline

Proven ability to continually develop creative and innovative marketing programs that generate proven results

Strong skills in marketing analytics, KPI-driven decision-making and performance-based marketing

Demonstrated expertise directing creative teams to successful outcomes

Experience developing and managing marketing budgets and forecasts

Ability to work well under pressure and with dynamic deadlines

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Prior experience in an Agile software development environment is preferred

Free-to-play and mobile game (iOS/Android) experience are both major pluses

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam is a Boston-area game company that transports fans of beloved movies, literary and television series into the worlds they love. By linking game content to episodes and books, players become a part of the world as stories continue to evolve around them. The company's games are available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; on Google Play for Android devices; and on the web. Founded and led by game industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jon Radoff, Disruptor Beam is backed by a group of technology and gaming entrepreneurs from the Boston area. For more information, visit www.disruptorbeam.com.

At Disruptor Beam, we we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.