Company Name:
Disruptor Beam
Website:
https://www.disruptorbeam.com/about
Location:
FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Marketing/PR
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree

Digital Marketing Specialist

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

We are seeking a performance-focused digital marketer to drive customer-acquisition efforts for our portfolio titles, Game of Thrones AscentStar Trek Timelines and The Walking Dead.

Do you have a solid understanding of performance marketing, conversion, and online customer acquisition? Disruptor Beam is looking for a content-oriented marketer who is excited about growth and user acquisition. As the third team member on the User Acquisition Marketing team you will play a key role in building out the team and supporting processes and own user acquisition strategies. The Digital Marketing Specialist will design, implement and manage day-to-day operations of Disruptor Beam’s customer acquisition programs, balancing CPA with LTV to drive revenue for the company.

Working as part of our internal marketing team, the successful candidate will deploy a variety of digital advertising tools and tactics across the full spectrum of channels — social, mobile, search, display, video, and other emerging platforms — to run, track, and optimize acquisition marketing campaigns for each of our game titles.

What You’ll Do

  • Research, evaluate, implement, and evolve performance-based product-marketing tactics, including customer acquisition, reacquisition, and remarketing, that drive key performance indicators
  • Build, run and analyze ongoing A/B/n tests of channels, platforms, audiences, creative assets, landing pages, etc.
  • Continually optimize digital ad performance, testing new opportunities and retiring underperforming campaigns on a daily basis
  • Assist with the planning and analysis of brand and awareness campaigns
  • Keep abreast of developments in the performance-marketing segment and act as day-to-day manager of mobile ad providers and other service suppliers

What We Seek

  • BS in Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Digital Marketing or a related area, or work-equivalent experience
  • 1+ years of experience in a digital marketing role
  • Proven track record setting up and running successful (ROI positive) performance marketing campaigns
  • Experience creating dashboards and reports to analyze and communicate the effectiveness of marketing programs
  • Strong affinity for Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and similar fantasy/SF/horror IP
  • Analytical, innovative, and creative with strong attention to detail.
  • Hardworking with ability to take initiative and be adaptive.
  • A talent for pattern recognition and strong ability to learn the ins and outs of a market, including what drives it.
  • Hands-on experience running mobile app-install campaigns on Facebook and other leading mobile ad platforms (Fiksu, Chartboost, Flurry, AdColony, etc.) is a strong Plus
  • Experience using Tableau for campaign analysis and reporting is a strong Plus
  • You strive to remain current with relevant trends and best practices in a performance marketing environment.
  • Highly analytical and an eager problem-solver
  • The ability to communicate clearly and effectively with all levels of the organization using excellent fluent English verbal and written communication skills.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com.

At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.