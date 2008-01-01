Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

We are seeking a performance-focused digital marketer to drive customer-acquisition efforts for our portfolio titles, Game of Thrones Ascent, Star Trek Timelines and The Walking Dead.

Do you have a solid understanding of performance marketing, conversion, and online customer acquisition? Disruptor Beam is looking for a content-oriented marketer who is excited about growth and user acquisition. As the third team member on the User Acquisition Marketing team you will play a key role in building out the team and supporting processes and own user acquisition strategies. The Digital Marketing Specialist will design, implement and manage day-to-day operations of Disruptor Beam’s customer acquisition programs, balancing CPA with LTV to drive revenue for the company.

Working as part of our internal marketing team, the successful candidate will deploy a variety of digital advertising tools and tactics across the full spectrum of channels — social, mobile, search, display, video, and other emerging platforms — to run, track, and optimize acquisition marketing campaigns for each of our game titles.

What You’ll Do

Research, evaluate, implement, and evolve performance-based product-marketing tactics, including customer acquisition, reacquisition, and remarketing, that drive key performance indicators

Build, run and analyze ongoing A/B/n tests of channels, platforms, audiences, creative assets, landing pages, etc.

Continually optimize digital ad performance, testing new opportunities and retiring underperforming campaigns on a daily basis

Assist with the planning and analysis of brand and awareness campaigns

Keep abreast of developments in the performance-marketing segment and act as day-to-day manager of mobile ad providers and other service suppliers

What We Seek

BS in Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Digital Marketing or a related area, or work-equivalent experience

1+ years of experience in a digital marketing role

Proven track record setting up and running successful (ROI positive) performance marketing campaigns

Experience creating dashboards and reports to analyze and communicate the effectiveness of marketing programs

Strong affinity for Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and similar fantasy/SF/horror IP

Analytical, innovative, and creative with strong attention to detail.

Hardworking with ability to take initiative and be adaptive.

A talent for pattern recognition and strong ability to learn the ins and outs of a market, including what drives it.

Hands-on experience running mobile app-install campaigns on Facebook and other leading mobile ad platforms (Fiksu, Chartboost, Flurry, AdColony, etc.) is a strong Plus

Experience using Tableau for campaign analysis and reporting is a strong Plus

You strive to remain current with relevant trends and best practices in a performance marketing environment.

Highly analytical and an eager problem-solver

The ability to communicate clearly and effectively with all levels of the organization using excellent fluent English verbal and written communication skills.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com.

