DevOps Systems Engineer
Summary:
As a member of our DevOps team you will provide effective solutions to difficult operations engineering problems. You will identify and fix production bottlenecks and collaborate with our programmers to design and implement scalable, high performance systems that enable our creative team to make magic, while ensuring minimal downtime and maximizing the performance of hardware (network, storage, and servers).
Long term thinking with respect to major design and technology choices are part of this role.
Requirements & Skills:
- Great communication and problem-solving
- Strong knowledge of Linux operating systems
- Utility scripting (e.g. bash, Python)
- Experience with using Python
- Experience with TCP/IP, UDP, ICMP, DNS, Routing, VLANS, layer 2 and layer 3 networking
- Experience with VPN and other networking concepts
- Experience with Ethernet switching, spanning-tree, LACP
- Experience designing solutions at scale and with performance
- Knowledge of the software development lifecycle
- Strong ability to troubleshoot complex issues, ranging from system resource management to application stack traces to packet traces
- Must have experience in developing tools for system configuration, deployment, and monitoring
- NAS/SAN environments and protocols (NFS, CIFS, iSCSI, FC, NetApp)
- Experience interacting with programmers
- Ability to thrive in a high-pressured, free-form, product-oriented environment
- OBSESSIVE desire to automate and improve everything you touch, including process improvements, tools, and hardware!
- Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed
Bonus Skills:
- Experience integrating open source tools and software
- Experience with automation and configuration management tools (Chef, Puppet)
- Experience with public cloud services and deployment (AWS)
- Experience with VMware, Vagrant, Packer, Docker, or Rocket is a definite plus
- Experience with Nginx, PHP, and other web services
- Experienced user of one or more source code management tools (Perforce, Git)
As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview.
