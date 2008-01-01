DevOps Systems Engineer

Summary:

As a member of our DevOps team you will provide effective solutions to difficult operations engineering problems. You will identify and fix production bottlenecks and collaborate with our programmers to design and implement scalable, high performance systems that enable our creative team to make magic, while ensuring minimal downtime and maximizing the performance of hardware (network, storage, and servers).

Long term thinking with respect to major design and technology choices are part of this role.

Requirements & Skills:

Great communication and problem-solving

Strong knowledge of Linux operating systems

Utility scripting (e.g. bash, Python)

Experience with using Python

Experience with TCP/IP, UDP, ICMP, DNS, Routing, VLANS, layer 2 and layer 3 networking

Experience with VPN and other networking concepts

Experience with Ethernet switching, spanning-tree, LACP

Experience designing solutions at scale and with performance

Knowledge of the software development lifecycle

Strong ability to troubleshoot complex issues, ranging from system resource management to application stack traces to packet traces

Must have experience in developing tools for system configuration, deployment, and monitoring

NAS/SAN environments and protocols (NFS, CIFS, iSCSI, FC, NetApp)

Experience interacting with programmers

Ability to thrive in a high-pressured, free-form, product-oriented environment

OBSESSIVE desire to automate and improve everything you touch, including process improvements, tools, and hardware!

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Bonus Skills:

Experience integrating open source tools and software

Experience with automation and configuration management tools (Chef, Puppet)

Experience with public cloud services and deployment (AWS)

Experience with VMware, Vagrant, Packer, Docker, or Rocket is a definite plus

Experience with Nginx, PHP, and other web services

Experienced user of one or more source code management tools (Perforce, Git)

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview.