DevOps ENGINEER

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

Most recently, NBA 2K17 for PS4, Xbox One and PC is the highest Metacritic-rated sports game of this generation with critics such as Game Informer stating that “in the world of sports sims, no other game feels like it’s even on the same level as NBA 2K17” with “unrivaled gameplay, presentation and game modes.” Forbes noted that “NBA 2K’s depth continues to set the bar for the genre” and GameSpot raves “it makes me wish that every sport got the same treatment that basketball does in NBA 2K17.” The New York Daily News concludes “the entire package is as robust as a sports game has ever been” and “this year, that experience is even more stunning and addictive.”

As “the uncontested developer of sports videogames” (PlayStation LifeStyle), Visual Concepts is committed to gaming and technical innovation everywhere.

What are we looking for?

You’re passionate about DevOps and the associated technologies. You’re looking to expand your career by working on a large scale, service infrastructure. As a DevOps Engineer, you will be working with world class engineering and production operations teams to scale up our environment. You’ll develop and maintain tools and practices to support the integration of our backend services. You’ll work closely with various developers in supporting new services as well as being the operations expert and development engineer that launches and maintains our services in a production environment. This is an opportunity to enhance your career in a critical role supporting one of the largest and most successful game franchises.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience as a DevOps Engineer working with large scale, online applications

Highly proficient in Python and Shell Script or other scripting languages

Experience with Linux systems administration

Proficient in one or more of C++, C#, or Java using object oriented best practices

Experience with deployment systems including Puppet

Experience with automation/build tools like Team City, Jenkins, Bamboo, and Maven

Experience with version control systems (git, Perforce)

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent combination of education and experience

Able to work flexible hours including weekends or off-hours

Desired Skills:

Proficient in database management (Mysql, Redis)

Experience with Mongo, Cassandra, Vertica

Experience with building tools and APIs (F5, Cisco, AWS)

Knowledge of security mechanisms, such as SSL/TLS, IP-Sec, PKI, RSA/AES

Knowledge of networking architecture

Knowledge of network and application protocols, such as UDP, TCP, ICMP, HTTP, HTTPS

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=38&rid=1871