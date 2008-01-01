Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

DevOps Engineers at Disruptor Beam work closely with the platform and game developers, build, release and performance engineers, and data scientists to continuously improve, support, secure and operate our production, test, and office network and environments.

There will be a whole lot of ilities - shared responsibility for availability, reliability, operability, securability [sic], measurability, audibility, recoverability, and reproducibility. But wait, there’s more! You’ll work to ensure seamless and quick deployability; that our environments have elasticity; that your cohorts have productivity. You’ll help figure out how to make this all a (better) reality.

We’re looking for problem solvers smart enough to not outsmart themselves, wise enough to know when they don’t know, humble enough to recognize no problem is too small, curious enough to be constantly learning, and confident enough to ask challenging questions.

What You’ll Do:

Help build and design secure, well-instrumented, highly-available, and reproducible infrastructure

Migrate legacy systems to robust, contemporary infrastructure.

Support multiple development teams, games, and environments (this will involve on-call rotations).

Optimize infrastructure deployments for speed, cost, availability, and scale

Automate, automate, automate.

Incorporate event/data driven design principles into systems and infrastructure design

What We Seek:

An Internet Technologist with at least 5 years professional experience and (preferably) a technical baccalaureate degree (e.g. BS CompSci)

A DevOps Engineer intimately familiar with Linux

A Systems Engineer with their head in the cloud, familiar with AWS services (CloudWatch, EC2, Auto-Scale, RDS, Lambda) and associated best practices

A full stack explorer who understands the Web (Apache, Nginx), Caching (Memcached, Redis) and Databases (MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB)

A mild paranoiac with better Security Practices, including network security, system hardening, and OWASP

An automator - not an automaton. Help automate builds (Jenkins), configuration (Puppet), and deployments (Code Deploy); in short, everything!

A virtual longshore person who has built, managed and optimized Docker Containers

A tinkerer comfortable with OS X, Homebrew, Ruby/Bash/Python/Javascript (or other scripting language), SQL and NoSQL databases, and web scale.

A packet herder familiar with core network engineering concepts (firewalls, switching, basic routing).

An inspector of gadgets, systems, and data - instrument, observe, diagnose.

A smoke-jumper - when the call comes, you're ready to jump into the fire and figure out the best (safest and fastest) way to contain and quench

An uptime evangelist and performance advocate with the know-how to keep systems operating and performing.

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com

