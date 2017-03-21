Developer (Unity or Unreal Engine 4) (Short-Term)

Status:

YOU are a Unity/Unreal Developer. Your mission is to build high-quality and reliable Unreal Engine 4-based applications, such as casual games, interactive presentations, and experiential marketing installations.

Join Inhance, and help transform complex messages into visually compelling stories.

Inhance is a tight team of strategists, designers, programmers and producers who pioneer innovative approaches to immersive brand experiences through interactive content design. Partnering with some of the world's largest companies, we deliver multimedia solutions that consistently deliver strong attraction, deep engagement, and important education.

Develop and support high-quality, polished, and reliable Unreal Engine 4-based applications.

Inspire colleagues to continuously generate forward-thinking ideas and actively contribute to a culture of innovation, excellence, and respect.

Provide ongoing support and documentation of Inhance-based software products and services with all project and management teams.

Maintain clear and ongoing communication regarding project statuses.

Help build on our creative legacy and award-winning work.

Other duties as assigned.

Must be U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or otherwise “ITAR” complaint

Must be local and available to work full-time, on-site

CS degree or 2+ years of equivalent professional Unreal Engine 4 development experience.

Great understanding of the Unity SDK including Blueprints scripting, C++, multiplayer, GUI, plugin development, 3rd party SDKs, asset store and deployment on various platforms

Professional experience taking storyboards, wireframes, and concept art all the way to highly-polished interactive experiences.

Must have excellent presentation and communication skills (written, oral, internal, and client-facing).

Proven ability to plan and execute responsibilities with minimal direction.

Experience working collaboratively with cross-disciplinary, art, programming, production and technology teams.

Experience working on short-timelines in a fast-paced environment.

Must be able to remain in a stationary position 50% of the time. Constantly operates a computer and other office productivity machinery, such as a calculator, copy machine, and computer printer/scanner. The person in this position needs to occasionally move about inside the office to access other office spaces, office machinery, and technical equipment, participate in meetings, etc.

Ability to apply interactive media knowledge, ability to integrate the application of knowledge, skills, and sense of responsibilities to new settings and complex problems.

Takes leadership and responsibility

Organization and planning

Leverage technology

Integrity/honesty

Proactivity and initiative

Holds others accountable

Detail-oriented

Problem solving skills, solution implementation and verification

Curiosity, interest in ‘how things work’ and ‘how to create things that work,’ interest in the power of technology.

Punctual, reliable, and flexible

Treats others with respect

Team player

Excellent presentation and communication skills (written, oral, internal, client-facing).

To apply, please send your resume, cover letter, and work samples to jobs(at)inhance(dotcom). Your application will not be considered without writing samples or portfolio/reel (when applicable). Please include the name of the position in the subject line of the email.

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.

Inhance Digital Corporation is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. Employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status or other characteristics protected by law.