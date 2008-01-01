Developer, Digital Design Technologies

The Role

The Developer for Digital Design Technologies is responsible for the creation of pipeline, modeling, and visualization tools related to CAD. Primary tasks will involve programming proprietary software to improve workflow, but will also be called upon for other visualization tasks based on the skillset.

The ability to interact well and fit into a small, highly motivated, multi-functional team that is working in a rapid, simultaneous engineering environment is essential. The role offers the rare opportunity to take ownership in the development of new and genuinely cutting edge vehicles, so enthusiasm and knowledge of cars is advantageous. You must have a genuine passion for engineering the best electric vehicles in the world.

You must want to work in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company. We are building real products -- not presentations. This must excite you. You’ll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned Designers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate must have the ability to meet tight deadlines, have strong interpersonal and communication skills, be detail oriented, and have the ability to work independently. He/she must establish and maintain a professional working relationship with external and internal teams at all levels across the company. Typical job duties may include but are not limited to the following:

Co-author new CAD workflow tools.

Developing plugins / scripts to increase software automation.

Improving data management by creating pipeline tools.

R&D in VR to connect current applications to the latest hardware.

Supporting legacy projects.

Troubleshooting.

Requirements

Expert knowledge of C++

Intimate knowledge developing plugins and tools for Autodesk Maya.

Proficiency in the following a plus: Python, HTML5, MEL, C#

Bachelor degree in computer science or equivalent experience and evidence of exceptional ability.

Over five years of experience as a developer.

Background in real-time computer graphics ideal.

Receptive to learning new tools and exchanging knowledge.

Accustomed to going above and beyond.

Excellent communicator, team player, resourceful, organized and mindful of time management.

