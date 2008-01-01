Location:
Marina Del Rey, California
Country:
United States
Position type:
Internship
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Internship
Education:
Some College
Design Intern
Skydance Interactive is looking for talented design intern for our multiplayer FPS. We don’t view our interns as just “that intern” here. You’ll get to work closely with talented veteran developers to make important contributions, gain valuable hands-on experience, and most importantly have a chance to permanently join the talented Skydance Interactive family after your internship.
Responsibilities
- Report to the design lead and perform numerous gameplay and level related design tasks.
- Troubleshoot and provide solutions to design systems and gameplay mechanics.
- Collaborate with fellow designers to create and iterate on new and existing gameplay features and levels.
Requirements
- Be an AVID gamer. We don’t play favorites here: PC, XBOX, PS4, NGage. No judgments. Well…except for maybe that last one.
- A strong eye for design. You’re able to quickly latch onto problem areas, analyze them, and come back with elegant solutions to address the issue.
- Strong communication skills and people skills. Being able to properly communicate your thoughts through words is a designer’s most valuable tool. You should be able to clearly communicate your thoughts and believe in them!
- Ability to show experience working in Game Engines such as UE4 or Unity, either professionally or through student projects, community, modding, etc.
Pluses
- Experience with UE4 Blueprints, C++, C#, and/or JavaScript.
- Experience designing and laying out level, paper maps (DnD, Pathfinder, etc and/or 3D BSP layouts).
- Highly skilled and competitive FPS player with an affinity for fast paced twitch combat and gritty humor.
- BA, BFA or equivalent professional certifications.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.