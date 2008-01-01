Highly skilled and competitive FPS player with an affinity for fast paced twitch combat and gritty humor.

Experience designing and laying out level, paper maps (DnD, Pathfinder, etc and/or 3D BSP layouts).

Experience with UE4 Blueprints, C++, C#, and/or JavaScript.

Ability to show experience working in Game Engines such as UE4 or Unity, either professionally or through student projects, community, modding, etc.

Strong communication skills and people skills. Being able to properly communicate your thoughts through words is a designer’s most valuable tool. You should be able to clearly communicate your thoughts and believe in them!

A strong eye for design. You’re able to quickly latch onto problem areas, analyze them, and come back with elegant solutions to address the issue.

Be an AVID gamer. We don’t play favorites here: PC, XBOX, PS4, NGage. No judgments. Well…except for maybe that last one.

Collaborate with fellow designers to create and iterate on new and existing gameplay features and levels.

Troubleshoot and provide solutions to design systems and gameplay mechanics.

Report to the design lead and perform numerous gameplay and level related design tasks.

Skydance Interactive is looking for talented design intern for our multiplayer FPS. We don’t view our interns as just “that intern” here. You’ll get to work closely with talented veteran developers to make important contributions, gain valuable hands-on experience, and most importantly have a chance to permanently join the talented Skydance Interactive family after your internship.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message