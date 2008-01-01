



DESIGN DIRECTOR

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

A Design Director to lead the gameplay design of an AAA console project. The Design Director will work closely with the studio leadership to define the project vision and goals, with a focus on gameplay mechanics; partner with the Art Director, Narrative Director, Technical Director, Production leadership and others to ensure high-quality execution of the vision; and rally a diverse and cross-functional team to deliver on the project goals.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Work closely with the studio leadership and directors to define the high-level pillars, vision and design direction for a AAA franchise across multiple platforms, with a focus on core gameplay mechanics

Define and drive development of the core feature set and mechanics from inception to finaling

Mentor Design Leads to deliver the game vision at the highest possible quality

Function as the design department lead, representing the design team in leadership meetings

Define design processes, game review processes, templates, and documentation requirements as necessary

Identify design risks and propose mitigations

Evaluate interim builds and provide constructive, concrete feedback

Foster a culture of innovation and iteration

Lead or participate in cross-disciplinary implementation teams involving artists, programmers, and / or producers

Play the game(s) on an ongoing basis and be a last line of defense for all design-related quality issues

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

9+ years of experience in internal game development, with emphasis on Gameplay and/or Systems Design

At least 4 shipped titles

Experience with AAA titles required

To Apply - http://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=47&rid=1225