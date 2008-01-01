Iron Galaxy Studios, an established independent developer best known for the Killer Instinct series, is looking for a talented Design Director. If you’re interested in an environment to showcase your talents across multiple exciting projects, this job is for you.

This opportunity is for a full-time position in either Chicago, IL or Orlando, FL.

We are looking for an experienced creative leader who can articulate and help build amazing new games. We need a designer who leads by example and is a self-starter that can thrive in a ‘best idea wins’, fast-paced environment. You should be great at zooming from big picture thinking to executing detailed design and love doing both. Flexibility is important. You will be responsible for delivering these new design ideas and experiences across PC, console and mobile platforms on time and at a high-quality bar.

A portfolio demonstrating strong design skills is a must as is demonstrable experience working with all disciplines in production, engineering, art and production.

Responsibilities

Ability to take an idea and help turn it into a compelling product roadmap or pitch

Produce design visualizations to help everyone understand the experience and get on board with the vision

Manage and mentor a broad team of designers

Hands-on design: Collaborate to develop wireframes and prototypes

Ability to articulate the vision and/or design of the product to external partners when necessary

Evaluate and introduce a repeatable design process

Evangelize the creative process and empower everyone around you to contribute to the process

Requirements