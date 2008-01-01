webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Iron Galaxy Studios
Website:
http://www.irongalaxystudios.com
Location:
Chicago, Illinois
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Design Director

Iron Galaxy Studios, an established independent developer best known for the Killer Instinct series, is looking for a talented Design Director. If you’re interested in an environment to showcase your talents across multiple exciting projects, this job is for you.

This opportunity is for a full-time position in either Chicago, IL or Orlando, FL.

We are looking for an experienced creative leader who can articulate and help build amazing new games. We need a designer who leads by example and is a self-starter that can thrive in a ‘best idea wins’, fast-paced environment. You should be great at zooming from big picture thinking to executing detailed design and love doing both. Flexibility is important. You will be responsible for delivering these new design ideas and experiences across PC, console and mobile platforms on time and at a high-quality bar.

A portfolio demonstrating strong design skills is a must as is demonstrable experience working with all disciplines in production, engineering, art and production.

Responsibilities

  • Ability to take an idea and help turn it into a compelling product roadmap or pitch
  • Produce design visualizations to help everyone understand the experience and get on board with the vision
  • Manage and mentor a broad team of designers
  • Hands-on design: Collaborate to develop wireframes and prototypes
  • Ability to articulate the vision and/or design of the product to external partners when necessary
  • Evaluate and introduce a repeatable design process
  • Evangelize the creative process and empower everyone around you to contribute to the process

 

Requirements

  • Led Design of at least 3 AAA games
  • 10+ years of professional experience designing games
  • Hands-on experience in Unreal Engine 4/Unity a plus
  • Excellent interpersonal and inspirational skills
  • Ability to easily work well within a larger design team and create consensus with those around you
  • Outstanding communication/presentation skills that sells the vision to fellow team members, product management, and external partners
  • You love getting the details right
  • Self-motivated
