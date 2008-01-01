Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and Star Trek. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

As Data Scientist, Machine Learning, you'll ask and answer the hardest questions. You will use every logic weapon in your arsenal to answer them: artificial intelligence, deep learning and other algorithms, statistics, python or ruby or whatever, structured and unstructured databases, lots of little experiments, scientific method and whatever open source data apps you have built or used. If you have ever built a model to try to game a game then consider joining the data science team at Disruptor Beam.

What You’ll Do

Rummage through huge volumes of game data to extract useful insight that helps improve our games.

Work closely with executives and game teams to provide insight into our games and business.

Devise and run lots of A/B and machine learning experiments.

Present your ideas through data stories and visualizations.

Help shape the direction of data science at Disruptor Beam.

Work closely with other talented DataSci team members to improve our knowledge, data , skills & tools

Devise new and better ways to understand and visualize relationships between data.

What We Seek

Graduate degree (MS or PhD) in an applied quantitative field with relevant work experience.

Strong background in algorithms/AI, statistical methods and scientific thinking.

Experience with some programming language such as python, C++, Java, Ruby

Experience with BigData systems (ex: AWS, Hadoop, MapReduce, Spark)

A curious, relentless, open, intellectual approach.

Very strong communication skills. Comfortable presenting internally and externally.

Accomplished and respected by peers both inside and outside your organization.

An entrepreneurial spirit. You pride yourself on being both a thinker and a do’er.

Relevant publication record a plus

Being a gamer is a plus.

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam is a Boston-area game company that transports fans of beloved movies, literary and television series into the worlds they love. By linking game content to episodes and books, players become a part of the world as stories continue to evolve around them. The company's games are available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; on Google Play for Android devices; and on the web. Founded and led by game industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jon Radoff, Disruptor Beam is backed by a group of technology and gaming entrepreneurs from the Boston area. For more information, visit www.disruptorbeam.com.

At Disruptor Beam, we we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.