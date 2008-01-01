Data Scientist

YOUR CAREER! We are growing in the publishing space and looking to incubate new ideas – this is a great time to join the team and help us shape the organization! Our team will create games and interactive experiences that extend engagement with the company’s franchises on mobile, console, PC and emerging platforms such as Virtual and Augmented Reality.

Essential Responsibilities:

Ideation of data models and modeling. Historical as well as predictive models. Working with the games team and partners to understand what are the needed KPIs in addition to what selected BI tools provide. Help design and monitor A/B tests. Ideate cross-promotion campaigns. Work across teams to identify needs and translate them to modeling mandates. Explain player behavior and campaign results

Basic Qualifications:

2+ years of experience performing statistical and predictive analytics.

Expert in machine learning. Expertise in R and Python.

Must have more than a passing familiarity with Behavioral Science or Psychology or Social Science

Eligibility Requirements:Interested candidates must submit a resume/CV online to be considered. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States