Company Name:
Game Circus LLC
Website:
http://www.gamecircus.com/
Location:
Addison, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Data Analyst

Data Analyst Job Description

 

About Game Circus

Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas, Game Circus develops and publishes some of the top mobile games in the industry. Many of our games have amassed over 10,000,000+ downloads on both iOS and Android platforms. We have a great casual studio atmosphere, with experienced and talented individuals that strive to create the best mobile games that can be enjoyed by everyone! We take pride in creating games that people play for years.

 

Job Description

We are seeking a Data Analyst to join our Data Analytics Team.  You will use a variety of programming, statistical and reporting tools to analyze and share results related to split testing, user acquisition, data mining, statistics and machine learning.  The Data Team works closely with our game designers & business analysts to formalize and answer questions related to our games, players, in-game behaviors & player value.  We utilize a range of algorithms, statistical models, and predictive models to answer these questions.  The Data Analyst is responsible for gathering and preparing data, designing production ETL processing steps, running sophisticated SQL queries, running ad-hoc analysis and finally, building Tableau dashboards & Jupyter/Zeppelin Notebooks to share analysis.

 

Essential Functions

  • Work with product owners to identify and track key performance indicators

  • Perform advanced SQL queries in response to business user needs

  • Perform analysis of realtime data flowing into and out of database systems and accurately interpret, prepare and communicate results

  • Perform data manipulations such as data imports, wrangling, exports and updates

  • Assist with data mining, API development and connectivity with 3rd party data vendors

  • Build and maintain Tableau dashboards

  • Build and maintain Jupyter and Zeppelin Notebooks

  • Write and maintain Python-based ETL processes

 

Technologies We Currently Use

  • Python (PyCharm, Canopy)

  • R (RStudio)

  • Jupyter Notebooks

  • AWS EMR, Zeppelin and pySpark

  • SQL (SnowFlake, AWS Aurora, AWS RedShift, AWS DynamoDB)

  • Tableau

  • Amazon Web Services: Kinesis, Redshift, Lambda, RDS, DynamoDB, Pipeline, EMR, EC2, Beanstalk)

 

Qualifications

  • MSc in Statistics, Math or related degree with 2+ years experience - OR -

BS in Statistics, Math or related degree with 3+ years experience

  • 3+ years hands-on experience and proficiency with:

    • Advanced SQL querying large, complex datasets using relational databases

    • Tableau Dashboards

    • Computational Programming with Python

    • ETL Automation tools: AirFlow, Informatica, Talend or equivalent

    • Visualization tools (e.g. Plot.ly, Seaborn, matplotlib or equivalent)

  • 1+ years hands-on experience and proficiency with:

    • Using big data technologies and building predictive systems on big data platforms (Hadoop ecosystem or AWS EMR)

    • Statistical modeling and Regressions Analysis

    • Machine Learning - Classification Systems, Recommendation Systems, Predictive Modeling, Artificial Intelligence

  • Strong data interpretation, visualization and presentation skills

  • Ability to explain statistical approaches/models used, rationale/merits of different approaches, results and interpretation to team members

  • Able to work effectively in a collaborative team environment

  • Intellectually curious / quick thinker

  • Willingness / ability to take ownership as technical lead of a project

 

 

