Data Analyst Job Description
About Game Circus
Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas, Game Circus develops and publishes some of the top mobile games in the industry. Many of our games have amassed over 10,000,000+ downloads on both iOS and Android platforms. We have a great casual studio atmosphere, with experienced and talented individuals that strive to create the best mobile games that can be enjoyed by everyone! We take pride in creating games that people play for years.
Job Description
We are seeking a Data Analyst to join our Data Analytics Team. You will use a variety of programming, statistical and reporting tools to analyze and share results related to split testing, user acquisition, data mining, statistics and machine learning. The Data Team works closely with our game designers & business analysts to formalize and answer questions related to our games, players, in-game behaviors & player value. We utilize a range of algorithms, statistical models, and predictive models to answer these questions. The Data Analyst is responsible for gathering and preparing data, designing production ETL processing steps, running sophisticated SQL queries, running ad-hoc analysis and finally, building Tableau dashboards & Jupyter/Zeppelin Notebooks to share analysis.
Essential Functions
Work with product owners to identify and track key performance indicators
Perform advanced SQL queries in response to business user needs
Perform analysis of realtime data flowing into and out of database systems and accurately interpret, prepare and communicate results
Perform data manipulations such as data imports, wrangling, exports and updates
Assist with data mining, API development and connectivity with 3rd party data vendors
Build and maintain Tableau dashboards
Build and maintain Jupyter and Zeppelin Notebooks
Write and maintain Python-based ETL processes
Technologies We Currently Use
Python (PyCharm, Canopy)
R (RStudio)
Jupyter Notebooks
AWS EMR, Zeppelin and pySpark
SQL (SnowFlake, AWS Aurora, AWS RedShift, AWS DynamoDB)
Tableau
Amazon Web Services: Kinesis, Redshift, Lambda, RDS, DynamoDB, Pipeline, EMR, EC2, Beanstalk)
Qualifications
MSc in Statistics, Math or related degree with 2+ years experience - OR -
BS in Statistics, Math or related degree with 3+ years experience
3+ years hands-on experience and proficiency with:
Advanced SQL querying large, complex datasets using relational databases
Tableau Dashboards
Computational Programming with Python
ETL Automation tools: AirFlow, Informatica, Talend or equivalent
Visualization tools (e.g. Plot.ly, Seaborn, matplotlib or equivalent)
1+ years hands-on experience and proficiency with:
Using big data technologies and building predictive systems on big data platforms (Hadoop ecosystem or AWS EMR)
Statistical modeling and Regressions Analysis
Machine Learning - Classification Systems, Recommendation Systems, Predictive Modeling, Artificial Intelligence
Strong data interpretation, visualization and presentation skills
Ability to explain statistical approaches/models used, rationale/merits of different approaches, results and interpretation to team members
Able to work effectively in a collaborative team environment
Intellectually curious / quick thinker
Willingness / ability to take ownership as technical lead of a project