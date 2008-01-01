Data Analyst Job Description

About Game Circus

Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas, Game Circus develops and publishes some of the top mobile games in the industry. Many of our games have amassed over 10,000,000+ downloads on both iOS and Android platforms. We have a great casual studio atmosphere, with experienced and talented individuals that strive to create the best mobile games that can be enjoyed by everyone! We take pride in creating games that people play for years.

Job Description

We are seeking a Data Analyst to join our Data Analytics Team. You will use a variety of programming, statistical and reporting tools to analyze and share results related to split testing, user acquisition, data mining, statistics and machine learning. The Data Team works closely with our game designers & business analysts to formalize and answer questions related to our games, players, in-game behaviors & player value. We utilize a range of algorithms, statistical models, and predictive models to answer these questions. The Data Analyst is responsible for gathering and preparing data, designing production ETL processing steps, running sophisticated SQL queries, running ad-hoc analysis and finally, building Tableau dashboards & Jupyter/Zeppelin Notebooks to share analysis.

Essential Functions

Work with product owners to identify and track key performance indicators

Perform advanced SQL queries in response to business user needs

Perform analysis of realtime data flowing into and out of database systems and accurately interpret, prepare and communicate results

Perform data manipulations such as data imports, wrangling, exports and updates

Assist with data mining, API development and connectivity with 3rd party data vendors

Build and maintain Tableau dashboards

Build and maintain Jupyter and Zeppelin Notebooks

Write and maintain Python-based ETL processes

Technologies We Currently Use

Python (PyCharm, Canopy)

R (RStudio)

Jupyter Notebooks

AWS EMR, Zeppelin and pySpark

SQL (SnowFlake, AWS Aurora, AWS RedShift, AWS DynamoDB)

Tableau

Amazon Web Services: Kinesis, Redshift, Lambda, RDS, DynamoDB, Pipeline, EMR, EC2, Beanstalk)

Qualifications

MSc in Statistics, Math or related degree with 2+ years experience - OR -

BS in Statistics, Math or related degree with 3+ years experience