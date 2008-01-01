Customer Service Advocates

Pole To Win is looking for Career Oriented, Customer Services Superstars to join our team! Pole to Win America, is looking for passionate gamers and technology gurus to join our Customer Service team.

Since 1994, Pole to Win has been providing outsourced Quality Assurance, Customer Experience and Localization Services to the Interactive Media, Internet of Things (IoT), Technology and e-Learning markets. Our service lines include: Quality Assurance, Quality Engineering, Localization, Translation, Customer Experience, Talent Acquisition, and Audio Production.

Pole to Win's core values is imbued across our global organization: Reinforced by our actions and our attitudes. Echoed throughout our approach to our operations and our clients. Exemplified by our culture, and most of all, our people. We build people and their careers. We actively turn to team mates for counsel, inspiration, and diverse perspectives. Relationships are built on mutual respect. Personal and professional integrity is our guiding principle. We are honest, authentic, transparent, and ethically sound. Our primary goal is to advance our clients' businesses and their customers' satisfaction. We set the bar for generating imaginative and effective solutions for the most challenging problems. We move with speed and agility. We love what we do. We have unwavering loyalty to our DNA, our culture, our values, and ourselves.

Pole to Win is looking for Customer Service Associates to answer incoming calls from users on a variety of product lines.

We are located:

10626 York Road, Suite E

Cockeysville, MD 21030

Located in the same center as Starbucks and Café Spice.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Providing customer support and technical issue resolution via email, phone and other electronic communications.

Identifying software and hardware issues, also user training issues and communicating this distinction of the three to customers and giving them solutions.

To assist in the configuration of customer's hardware and game software to connect to the Internet.

Identifying, correcting or advising on operational issues in client computer systems or video game console.

Identifying trends in customer problems and provide clear feedback based on independent testing.

Performing creation, editing, and maintenance of client accounts using company-provided software tools.

Assisting customers with application installations; configurations; installation of software updates and patches.

Job Requirements:

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must have a stable work history.

Must have a strong work ethic and demonstrate fast assimilation to training.

Must have unwavering integrity.

Must value diversity and be inherently respectful.

If you are interested, please email your resumes to frederick.kutner@ptw-i.com