Summary:

Our Creative Director leads, manages, and mentors a team of driven creative professionals. You must be a strategic and creative leader with proven experience in narrative design and cinematic storytelling. This position is responsible for inspiring a world-class creative team to deliver truly “Best in Class” episodic games.

Responsibilities:

Partners with the Executive Producer to deliver world-class episodes.

Directs the episode directors, writers and designers, defining the vision for the franchise / season including pillars.

Leads an extended team encompassing all creative aspects of game development and delivery, including: design, cinematics, and storytelling.

Assists in the recruitment effort of the best talent in each area.

Mentors and develops veteran and new creative talent.

Fosters collaborative and successful working partnerships with our clients and departments across the studio.

Participates with senior management in developing product roadmaps, personnel assignments, and production budgets.

Ensures the commercial success of our product offerings.

Essential Skills

At least seven (7) years of experience in game and narrative design, including four or more years in a senior role.

Must have multi-platform experience ( Xbox one, PS4, PC, iOS, etc).

BA/BS or equivalent in relevant work experience.

Demonstrated experience and understanding of episodic games and/or content that have a strong focus on narrative – recognizes what makes them fun.

Must be an avid gamer and play games across genres and platforms.

Must have successfully developed and managed people, delivering content on time and in budget within a leading entertainment software company.

Prior experience working with movie-based or franchise IPs earns you bonus points.

Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.