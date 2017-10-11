Crystal Dynamics is looking for a talented and passionate Creative Director for a new AAA action adventure title we are developing. This individual will be responsible for overseeing all decisions that affect how the game plays, looks, and sounds. We would like to find a person who has experience providing creative direction for world class titles. The focus of the Creative Director will be to ensure the highest quality for the game play, artwork, music, and audio assets that will be in the final shipped version of the game. We expect the Creative Director to lead the overall vision of the game.

Responsibilities:

Provide overall direction in game play, art, music, and design

Partner closely with all department leads ensuring milestones are achieved on time and within budget

Provide inspiration to the team and ensure that the creative vision is accepted and embraced

Help the team overcome obstacles and provide solid leadership

A strong passion and commitment to developing world class AAA titles

Requirements:

Experience in a Creative Director role previously for highly rated next gen games

Leadership experience in guiding teams from all disciplines

Solid understanding of the financial and managerial aspects of game developmen

tPrevious background in leadership in design or art

Strong understanding of the competitive landscape

A passion for playing and developing gamesLeadership position in previous shipped AAA titles (3-5 preferred)

Crystal Dynamics is an EOE and M/F/D/V employer