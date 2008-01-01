Location:
San Mateo, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Corporate Counsel/Senior Corporate Counsel
Sony Interactive Entertainment, LLC seeks a highly motivated Corporate Counsel or Senior Corporate Counsel to partner with, provide counsel to, and support the organization’s product development studios and global legal department in all areas of the law relevant to video game products, services, and platforms. This is a truly great opportunity to join a growing legal team and work on cutting-edge issues in an exciting, fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities:
- Draft and negotiate agreements, including game prototype and development, software and technology licenses, content licenses, EULAs, services/consulting, non-disclosure, voice over, talent, writer, music.
- Launch and provide ongoing support for products and services on current and new platforms.
- Clear game content for release.
- Clearly and concisely communicate legal risks to business clients.
- Review external communications including trailers, blog posts, press releases, advertising, social media communications, and promotions.
- Enforce industry content and marketing regulations.
- Draft cease and desist letters and submit take down notices.
- Design and provide legal training, policies, and guidelines for business clients and Legal department.
- Manage paralegals and administrative staff.
- Collaborate with counterparts in other SIE regions.
- Maintain a strong knowledge of the industry, organization products and services, and relevant law.
Requirements:
- Current member in good standing of the California State Bar.
- Law degree from an accredited law school.
- At least 5 years of experience drafting relevant agreements and working directly with corporate clients, preferably in the video game, technology, or entertainment industry.
- Expertise in intellectual property law, including copyright and trademark law, and knowledge of marketing law.
- Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills.
- Knowledge of employment and labor law compliance, open source software licensing, music licensing, merchandise licensing, privacy and data security law, virtual currency, and intellectual property disputes is desirable.
