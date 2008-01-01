Infinity Ward is currently seeking a Core Systems Engineer in the Woodland Hills, CA area.

The ideal candidate would have some industry experience in designing and building the core systems that supports the game design. While the work may involve some gameplay work, the primary focus is at the systems and engine level, working with the other members of the team (including designers, animators, artists and other engineers) to achieve phenomenal results.

Responsibilities:

Assist the programming staff in their development and architecture choices

Design and develop the core systems that either provide new functionality or improve the efficiency or the existing code base.

Research areas of improvement and possible new features

Work closely with the engineering and design teams to establish upcoming needs and requirements

Performance analysis using PIX, VTune, Razor or other tools, and the follow up optimization work.

Requirements:

This position requires the ability to write stable and extensible code using C/C++, in areas such as:

Asset pipeline improvements

Concurrency, threading models and reduction of latency

Game entity management and updates

Memory management and asset content streaming

Networked AI and animation.

Replication improvements and algorithmic bandwidth optimizations

SIMD and other low optimizations

Skeletal animation and skinning systems

Support for content extension (such as downloadable content)

Pluses:

Experience building networked multiplayer games and a good understanding of bandwidth requirements and latency, in a client-server architecture

Experience and knowledge of id Tech 3 engine

Good understanding of compression, encryption and security

Strong 3D math and algebra skills

About Us:

Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise. The titles developed by Infinity Ward have won over 200 "Game of the Year" awards and 100 "Editor's Choice" awards, among many other industry accolades. In 2007, the studio released Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a revolutionary title that set the bar for the modern first-person shooter. Our latest releases, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Ghosts broke records with the fastest revenue generating launches of any entertainment product. In 2014, Infinity Ward merged with Neversoft, bringing together two talented and accomplished groups under one roof, with the goal of creating the best games possible. We released Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016, and the game became the number one selling console franchise worldwide.

Infinity Ward is located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. A critically-acclaimed studio, Infinity Ward is proud to have one of the most passionate and accomplished development teams in the industry. We love to have as much fun as the games we create, and it shows in our relaxed, yet diligent workplace environment.