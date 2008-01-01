



Infinity Ward is currently seeking a Core Systems Engineer in the Woodland Hills, CA area. The ideal candidate would have some industry experience in designing and building the core systems that supports the game design. While the work may involve some gameplay work, the primary focus is at the systems and engine level, working with the other members of the team (including designers, animators, artists and other engineers) to achieve phenomenal results.Assist the programming staff in their development and architecture choices •Design and develop the core systems that either provide new functionality or improve the efficiency or the existing code base. •Research areas of improvement and possible new features •Work closely with the engineering and design teams to establish upcoming needs and requirements •Performance analysis using PIX, VTune, Razor or other tools, and the follow up optimization work.This position requires the ability to write stable and extensible code using C/C++, in areas such as: •Asset pipeline improvements •Concurrency, threading models and reduction of latency •Game entity management and updates •Memory management and asset content streaming •Networked AI and animation. •Replication improvements and algorithmic bandwidth optimizations •SIMD and other low optimizations •Skeletal animation and skinning systems •Support for content extension (such as downloadable content) Pluses: •Experience building networked multiplayer games and a good understanding of bandwidth requirements and latency, in a client-server architecture •Experience and knowledge of id Tech 3 engine •Good understanding of compression, encryption and security •Strong 3D math and algebra skills