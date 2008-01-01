webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4, Wii, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Some College
Apply for this job

Core Systems Engineer

 

Infinity Ward is currently seeking a Core Systems Engineer in the Woodland Hills, CA area. The ideal candidate would have some industry experience in designing and building the core systems that supports the game design. While the work may involve some gameplay work, the primary focus is at the systems and engine level, working with the other members of the team (including designers, animators, artists and other engineers) to achieve phenomenal results. 
Responsibilities: Assist the programming staff in their development and architecture choices • Design and develop the core systems that either provide new functionality or improve the efficiency or the existing code base. • Research areas of improvement and possible new features • Work closely with the engineering and design teams to establish upcoming needs and requirements • Performance analysis using PIX, VTune, Razor or other tools, and the follow up optimization work. Requirements: This position requires the ability to write stable and extensible code using C/C++, in areas such as: • Asset pipeline improvements • Concurrency, threading models and reduction of latency • Game entity management and updates • Memory management and asset content streaming • Networked AI and animation. • Replication improvements and algorithmic bandwidth optimizations • SIMD and other low optimizations • Skeletal animation and skinning systems • Support for content extension (such as downloadable content) Pluses: • Experience building networked multiplayer games and a good understanding of bandwidth requirements and latency, in a client-server architecture • Experience and knowledge of id Tech 3 engine • Good understanding of compression, encryption and security • Strong 3D math and algebra skills

 

 

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested