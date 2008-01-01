CORE PROGRAMMER

As a member of the Giant Squid team, you will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with the creators of the critically acclaimed game ABZU. In our projects we aim to build dynamic, immersive, artistic worlds by creating unique systems that combine in unexpected ways. We are looking for a passionate engineer who is aligned with our goal of creating video game experiences that are elegant and efficient, yet evocative, beautiful and meaningful.

As one of our senior programmers, we will depend on your wide breadth of programming knowledge and skills to bring integral and complex features of our game to life. Examples might include global weather systems, foliage instancing logic and management, terrain, level-wide mesh data baking processes, custom shader functionality and inputs, character animation systems, or animal AI and flocking behaviors. As you design these features, you will also be creating and updating the engine tools which our designers and artists will use to implement and tune them in our game. Interaction with the team will be crucial to arrive at intuitive and efficient pipeline workflows needed to integrate features in a sane way.

Beyond a deep understanding of programming in general, we are looking for a team player who shares our excitement for learning, researching new techniques, wearing multiple hats and stepping outside of regular workflows to innovate and make things happen. You will be working closely with animators, artists, and other programmers to design core game features and define team processes. A collaborative mindset will be crucial as you help us find solutions to unforseen challenges requiring cross disciplinary teamwork that we discover as we bring our next project to life.

Responsibilities:

Construct and manage large core game systems

Extend engine functionality in an efficient and sustainable way

Design and implement developer tools for art, level design and programming, incorporating team workflows

Optimize code and systems to bring game performance up to a shippable level of quality

Oversee and maintain code quality across the team

Requirements:

Wide breadth of programming knowledge and experience (shaders, SIMD and multi-core techniques, memory management)

Deep understanding of mathematics for game systems (calculus, linear algebra, trigonometry, etc.)

Mastery of programming in C++ and working knowledge of many programming languages

A willingness to collaborate closely with artists

Knowledge of game design principles

At least one title shipped in a core programmer role or equivalent experience

Bonus:

Experience with Unreal Engine 4

Relocation expenses and/or visa sponsorship not offered.