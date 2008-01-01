Contract Web Developer

We’re looking for a skilled Web Developer who will embrace our culture and share his/her skills to create an incredible web experience for our fans and game developers alike. We’re picturing someone who is passionate about web server architecture, front end usability and back end database management, with a knack for implementing new features, improving existing ones, and building for high scalability. If this sounds like you, we're looking forward to seeing your resume! Really want the job? - Show us a website or web app you’ve made from back to front and why you made it - easy interview!

What you’ll do..

Design, build, monitor, and maintain existing and new internal tools used by game developers

Design, improve and maintain existing website: www.respawn.com

Set up web servers, create and deploy database and backend applications from back to front

Tasked with designing, building and deploying a database tracking system for project management

Autonomy to create your artifacts however you see fit

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Who you are..

Jack of all trades….WIZKID with computers

Recent graduate or 2+ years of experience in web development

Ability to create clear, user-friendly interfaces using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Photoshop

Fluent in multiple open source languages such as: Java, PHP, Redis, MySQL, Jenkins

Strong knowledge of web technology stack

Strong understanding of web server architecture including: Apache and nginx web servers

Experience with database design and query optimizations a plus

Proactive attitude and ability to do self-directed work as well as collaborate with a team of other developers.

Passion for games preferred