Company Name:
MindBlown Labs
Website:
http://MindBlownLabs.com
Location:
Any City - Remote Work, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Contract
Platform
Android, iOS
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Contract Unity Developer

MindBlown Labs is a financial wellness innovation lab.  We create mobile games to engage, educate and motivate young adults to save and invest for the future.  We are launching several new exciting new projects aimed at teaching Millennials about investing.  We are looking for a skilled game developer with significant experience in Unity and strong communication skills to help us bring these solutions to market.  

 

You will work as part of a small disciplinary team consisting of a game designer, artist, and producer to create solutions that have potential to impact the lives of millions of Americans.  

 

We look forward to hearing from you! 


