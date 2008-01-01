Consumer Software Partner Marketing Manager

APPLY TODAY! We will be scheduling onsite interviews at GDC.

Visit our hiring booth on the South Hall Sky Bridges.

Job Description:

Help shape the future of gaming at Intel. Flex your creative brainpower by crafting innovative consumer campaigns with some of the most valued and respected brands in gaming. Develop strategies to drive engagement with our customers and partners and use your expertise to improve our gaming presence-all to help drive sales of some of the most innovative technology products on the planet. As an ISV Partner Marketing Manager at Intel, you'll leverage technology to develop engaging content and experiences that help sell Intel's products as well as those of our partner.

You'll also:

Understand the sales funnel and how it influences marketing and sales.

Drive the creation of innovative content that engages and wins customers.

Be a critical member of a creative team that is willing to learn with and from you.

Develop innovative ways to generate more sales online, in store, and at events.

Collaborate with multiple teams to set the direction and drive strategies for the face of gaming at Intel

Manage external agencies' work in order to amplify your activities and partners' plans - create MSOWs

Fosteri and maintain strong professional relationships with key software partners to achieve deep marketing alignment.

Evangelize Intel's vision and technology to key software developers in meetings, events, and presentations. Ensuring that the most innovative software partners in the world have the tools, resources, and motivation they need to fully leverage Intel's platforms and technologies

Qualifications: Must haveA bachelors or advanced degree in Business or Marketing- related field 8+ years of Marketing experience in a digital or online environment Experience developing innovative marketing strategies Strong preference for marketing and/or sales experience in the gaming segment

Nice to have:

Digital/online marketing campaign experiencee Commerce background

Experience designing "quick-to-market" programs for global deployment

A deep understanding of consumer purchasing behavior

User Experience UX and user engagement expertise in collateral and campaign design

Internal and external customer-facing skills

Ability to manage cross-org relationships internally and with external agencies, and manage a large marketing budget

Knowledge of the PC gaming hardware ecosystem

Currently work or have worked in the consumer software industry gaming, media, etc. as a: Digital Marketing Manager, Online Marketing Manager, or Director of Online Sales & Marketing

Primary Location: US, California, Santa Clara

Additional Location(s):US, California, San Jose, US, Oregon, Hillsboro