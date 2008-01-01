Consumer Marketing Programs Analyst

APPLY TODAY! We will be scheduling onsite interviews at GDC.
Job Description:
Responsible for directing the development of company marketing programs. Responsible for assessment of potential markets, product life cycle planning, coordination of technical product development, development of product strategies, definition of promotional activities and product launch. Activities may include: technical sales support, product advertising/promotion, planning, developing, and implementing multiple channel programs, directing the development of company market requirements for specific products or product lines.
Qualifications:
The individual would participate in the development, coordination and optimization of key software & hardware sales and marketing campaigns focused on driving hardware sales through the collaboration of software developers, ISVs, publishers and software channel partners.
Responsibilities may include:
Management of customer support process Marketing program and program management experience required.