Consumer Marketing Programs Analyst

Job Description:

Responsible for directing the development of company marketing programs. Responsible for assessment of potential markets, product life cycle planning, coordination of technical product development, development of product strategies, definition of promotional activities and product launch. Activities may include: technical sales support, product advertising/promotion, planning, developing, and implementing multiple channel programs, directing the development of company market requirements for specific products or product lines.

Qualifications:

The individual would participate in the development, coordination and optimization of key software & hardware sales and marketing campaigns focused on driving hardware sales through the collaboration of software developers, ISVs, publishers and software channel partners.

Responsibilities may include:

Developing partner pitch material

Aligning hardware channel partners, LOEMs, SI's, SB's and OLRs

Scheduling of campaigns execution & redemption periods

Determining preferred promotional models/services for hardware partners

Replicating successful campaigns in appropriate markets

Providing input to optimize offerings, partner participation and campaign success

Coordinate and manage agency campaign roadmaps

Schedule and facilitate campaign reviews and post mortems with field, ISVs and retailers

Develop, maintain, and monitor program dashboards

Ensure compliance of program participants

Management of customer support process Marketing program and program management experience required.