Company Name:
Intel
Website:
http://jobs.intel.com
Location:
Hillsboro, Oregon
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Marketing/PR
Position type:
Contract
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Consumer Marketing Programs Analyst

APPLY TODAY! We will be scheduling onsite interviews at GDC.
Visit our hiring booth on the South Hall Sky Bridges. 

Job Description: 

Responsible for directing the development of company marketing programs. Responsible for assessment of potential markets, product life cycle planning, coordination of technical product development, development of product strategies, definition of promotional activities and product launch. Activities may include: technical sales support, product advertising/promotion, planning, developing, and implementing multiple channel programs, directing the development of company market requirements for specific products or product lines.

Qualifications:

The individual would participate in the development, coordination and optimization of key software & hardware sales and marketing campaigns focused on driving hardware sales through the collaboration of software developers, ISVs, publishers and software channel partners.

Responsibilities may include:

  • Developing partner pitch material
  • Aligning hardware channel partners, LOEMs, SI's, SB's and OLRs
  • Scheduling of campaigns execution & redemption periods
  • Determining preferred promotional models/services for hardware partners
  • Replicating successful campaigns in appropriate markets
  • Providing input to optimize offerings, partner participation and campaign success
  • Coordinate and manage agency campaign roadmaps
  • Schedule and facilitate campaign reviews and post mortems with field, ISVs and retailers
  • Develop, maintain, and monitor program dashboards
  • Ensure compliance of program participants

Management of customer support process Marketing program and program management experience required.

