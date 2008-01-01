Sanzaru Games is looking for a talented Concept Artist to join a top notch, experienced development team in crafting stunning, immersive experiences. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior artists to senior artists.

As concept artist, you will work directly with the Game Director, Creative Director, and other discipline leads to help fabricate and set the tone and vision for the studio’s projects.

Responsibilities:

Create and design concept material and detailed illustrations for characters, props, vehicles, and environments

Help develop the game look, feel, and overall artistic vision

Work within a production environment closely with the Game Director and project leads

Assemble influential research and reference material for the team

Occasionally storyboard and create matte paintings as in-game content

Experience/Skills: