Concept Artist

Sanzaru Games is looking for a talented Concept Artist to join a top notch, experienced development team in crafting stunning, immersive experiences. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior artists to senior artists.

As concept artist, you will work directly with the Game Director, Creative Director, and other discipline leads to help fabricate and set the tone and vision for the studio’s projects.

Responsibilities:

  • Create and design concept material and detailed illustrations for characters, props, vehicles, and environments
  • Help develop the game look, feel, and overall artistic vision
  • Work within a production environment closely with the Game Director and project leads
  • Assemble influential research and reference material for the team
  • Occasionally storyboard and create matte paintings as in-game content

 

Experience/Skills:

  • 1-2 years of industry or related experience desired, but not necessary
  • Strong composition and rendering skills
  • Clear understanding of anatomy and how things move – both real & stylized
  • Solid understanding of architecture and industrial design
  • Proficiency in Photoshop and other related software
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively
