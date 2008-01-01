Concept Artist Position





Be a part of a growing company and join our fun and exciting team! At Game Circus, we’re easy-going and have a casual atmosphere, yet are constantly striving to create the best mobile games that can be enjoyed by everyone!

Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas, Game Circus is constantly striving to create the best family-friendly mobile games. Many of Game Circus’ apps have amassed over 10,000,000+ downloads on both iOS and Android platforms, and we take pride in being behind some of the most popular mobile games in the world! We maintain a laid-back but professional atmosphere where our employees enjoy coming to work each day with flexible hours and vacation time.





Game Circus is seeking the talents of a passionate Concept Artist to work in our studio across a number of our titles. Join us in developing our games in a cartoony style as a driving force within the art team to deliver exciting, vibrant worlds and characters.





Responsibilities

Support art and design teams in creating unique and rich environments, characters, logos, UI and promotional visuals.

Report directly to the Art Director and work closely with other disciplines.

Create concept art for characters, weapons, props, architectures, environments and creatives, based on the direction set by the Art Director.

Have a strict personal discipline for timekeeping with realistic estimates.

Full-time and on-site

Qualifications

3+ years of industry experience with a strong portfolio to support this.

Has shipped at least 1 entertainment project.

Ability to work across a range of styles and especially able to adhere to a previously established style set by another artist, Art Director or project.

Incredible character, environment and prop conceptual skills with strong draughtsmanship, colour theory, typography and costume design skills (Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Painter or similar)

Able to follow direction well and to be able to deliver multiple iterations which can take an idea to areas that are outside of the box and surprise and inspire a team.

Understanding of the limits of creating visuals in a mobile space.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with a passion for the craft.

Strong research skills for reference.

Passionate about videogames.

Desirable skills

Experience with the Unity Engine and its pipeline.

Storyboard and thumbnail drawing skills with the ability to rapidly concept ideas.

Texturing skills

Additional skills such as modeling, UI design, or FX are beneficial.

Basic knowledge of 3d creation packages (Max, Maya).

Thrives on visual problem-solving, and is extremely detail-oriented with a strong mindset toward aesthetic continuity across a title or range of titles.

Friendly, honest, open-minded, good-humored, and personable. A strong team member which never works in a bubble.

We Offer