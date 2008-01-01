At Aspyr, we believe great games have great communities. These are the most passionate, engaged fans out there, and they demand engaging content, content that goes beyond traditional media outreach, content created specifically for them. That’s where you come in.

The Community Specialist will recruit, manage, and maintain our close relationships with broadcasters and creators for all Aspyr games. You will find innovative ways to showcase Aspyr games within these groups, based on best practices and new ideas. We’re a small, agile team, with the uncanny ability to execute marketing plans on the fly. We move fast, and want a Community Specialist who can keep up, and, when called upon, set the pace.

The successful candidate for this role will also be able to articulate community feedback to global game teams to improve player experiences. This role will work closely with development studios and cross-functional teams around the world to ensure a consistent, high-quality community experience, both inside and outside our games.

This is a highly visible and crucial communications role. You will represent not only Aspyr, but our partners that vary from small, indie dev studios to publically-traded, Triple A publishing houses. It’s a big job is all we’re saying.

The Community Specialist owns 3 areas of responsibility:

Broadcaster + Creator Support

Build close relationships between Aspyr and top influencers, elite fans, and users while maintaining a positive community reputation

Devise Broadcaster and Creator campaigns leveraging our in-game and out of game audiences to bring visibility and opportunity to our Creator partners

Advocate for Broadcaster and Creator needs within the broader Publishing team, including platform features as game integrations

Identify opportunities for greater visibility for our games and products within the Broadcaster and Creator communities

Manage Broadcaster and Creator budget and spends, understanding priority and impact

Plan and schedule community activities and influencer events

Regularly deliver Community reports on channel metrics, fan feedback, game issues, and service risks

Aspyr Community Management

Represent the voice of the player within Aspyr, maintain a tight two-way dialogue between players, studios, and stakeholders.

Understand and advocate for player needs within Aspyr and with our Developer partners by way of product recommendations

Oversee the moderation of official channels such as the forums, social media, and/or websites

Manage the live service escalation processes for communications with all game stakeholders

Work closely with Customer Support and Publishing team on overall player experience, especially around key beats such as betas, early access, launch and live service updates

Collect, collate and quantify community feedback by providing regular, timely, and professional reports on community trends/sentiment

Content Planning

Develop an ongoing innovative community content pipeline for our games - with programs and strategies to increase reach of communication and community engagement

Write blog articles/web articles with a focus on promoting our games, sales, and news

Manage contests and promotions around game launches and sales

Work with the Publishing team to plan and execute consumer and industry events

Drive communications around game and live service issues: Bugs, Cheats, Outages and Support Issues

Conduct surveys, research, and feedback from the community on issues significantly impacting their game experience

Benchmark and monitor competitor and industry leaders in social media to apply best practices and improve the overall social media strategy

The desired skills for this position are:

5+ years working in online communities, social media, journalism, online marketing or equivalent

Rolodex of contacts within the creator and broadcaster communities

Deep familiarity with gaming platforms, communities and their services.

Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in Communications, Marketing, Liberal Arts, Public Relations or related field

Demonstrated writing, grammar skills (samples required)

Demonstrated content-creation skills (samples required)

Strong knowledge of best practices for operating social channels (Facebook, Twitter, Steam Forums, Reddit)

Excellent interpersonal, verbal communication and presentation skills

Self-motivated, driven, collaborative and strong problem solving skills. Must be able to keep focus on multiple tasks and effectively set priorities among projects

Being comfortable working with the rhythms of fast paced game development processes

Detailed oriented problem solver with ability to multi-task effectively

Nice to Haves