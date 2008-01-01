The team behind the award-winning Gran Turismo® franchise are seeking a Community Manager with great communication skills, a passion for product development, an interest in automotive racing and a strong background in community management to oversee aspects of day-to-day community life.

This individual will support SIEA’s first party franchise title by moderating social media platforms and forums, spearheading community events, responding to users posts, managing content, and working with Production, Design, Art, PR and Marketing to creating a strong digital presence and fan base loyalty.

The ideal candidate should have a strong knowledge of social media platforms, and experience with planning, writing and photographing content. They should have exceptional project management skills, current with relevant trends, a love for gaming, an extremely positive attitude, and thrives in a dynamic environment.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate with marketing, PR, production, design, web, and other internal departments on a global scale to ensure that the community team and players stay informed of company priorities and activities.

Help define and maintain community strategy, including methods for acquisition, engagement, moderation policies, content building, and influencer and other outreach initiatives.

Communicate directly with fans, building strong relationships and maintaining a visible external presence on social media sites and forums.

Plan, create, and execute the release of external and internal messaging.

Support and help generate asset releases, including screenshots, videos, patches, and demos.

Monitor discussion forums and other communication media to identify common player issues and discussion patterns.

Advocate internally on behalf of the player ensuring that company and development priorities are informed of player needs.

Conceptualize and execute community-facing initiatives including contests, volunteer programs, offline events, convention presence, viral initiatives, promotional opportunities and email campaigns.

Coordinate with production and web development teams to help plan and develop community and website features (forums, content systems, etc.).

Compile and distribute Weekly and Monthly community-related metric reports ensuring upwards visibility, as well as helping inform what metrics are valuable.

Identify and offer solutions for breaking down barriers between customers and our product and studio. This includes identifying needs that aren't being met from the customer's perspective.

Claim and protect brand names on new social networks by creating profiles.

Requirements:

Strong oral and written communication skills required – you must be able to write and copyedit.

Have a strong visual eye and understanding of creating photo and video assets.

Excellent interpersonal skills - Friendliness, diplomacy, and imperturbability are a must.

Understanding of the day-to-day needs and emotions of gamers is crucial.

Must solve routine problems effectively and react with appropriate urgency to situations and events that require quick response or turnaround.

Knowledge of video game development.

Ability to interact professionally and diplomatically through multiple groups a must.

Must be able to define and execute event and promotions strategies in the context of an online community.

Must be able to effectively allocate resources to ensure completion of plans.

Bachelor's degree required.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in Community Management or related field.

Preferred Experience:

Games industry or media experience preferred.

Passion for automotive and racing culture a plus.

Bilingual/ bi-cultural (Japanese) a plus .

Sony is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All persons will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, legally protected physical or mental disability, covered veteran status, status in the U.S. uniformed services, sexual orientation, marital status, genetic information or membership in any other legally protected category.

We strive to create an inclusive environment, empower employees and embrace diversity. We encourage everyone to respond.

We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you spent in contacting us and we thank you for your interest in PlayStation.