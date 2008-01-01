Location:
San Francisco, Colorado
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Community Manager
Platform
Other, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Community Manager
CM will constantly monitor the social and community channels to communicate to, engage, excite backers - with the ultimate goals to drive traffic and increase awareness of Fig, and game titles on the platform. They will advise outside studios on the editorial direction of content to be published via those studios social media outlets, blogs, and forums. To be successful, they will need to build strong partnerships with campaign management, product, marketing, PR and outside studios.
- The Community Manager acts as the backer-facing representative in online community channels and events by communicating directly with backers, building strong relationships, and being a fan advocate with a visible external presence. They will manage campaign forums and customer service communication plans.
- Creates and publishes content on campaign page, newsletter, forum and applicable social channels such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitch or Twitter. Create compelling marketing communications to generate interest, engage, and excite game fans.
- Establish metrics for growing, engaging and retaining the member base; regularly analyze & report on community sentiment & make plan adjustments according to performance. Identify, quantify, validate, and prioritize backer feedback and game issues in a scientific manner and share fan feedback and sentiment with the Fig team and external studios through data and analysis.
- Implements influencer strategies, performs influencer identification and outreach, including user generated content efforts, curation, and programs.
- Designs and implements a community plan with creative backer programs and initiatives that drive engagement, conversation, and feedback(e.g. surveys, discounts, experiential awards).
- Manages global social media channels as both a channel for community participation and for marketing activations.
- Manages relationships with community partners such as fansites, influencers, content creators, and volunteer networks.
- Contribute to the design and execution of campaign designs and product features.
- Represent Fig and Fig funded games at various tradeshows and press events when necessary.
Qualifications
- A passion for video games and experience in the industry.
- Bachelor’s Degree in business, marketing, communications or related discipline preferred.
- 2+ years of personnel and community management experience, including management, digital / social media and content management.
- Ability to analyze online metrics, interpret data and provide recommendations.
- Experience creating, moderating, and/or managing a range of social channels, including web sites, forums, social sites, feeds, etc.
- Strong, management, and written and oral communication skills, writing samples required.
- Work well in a collaborative, team environment. Highly organized, proactive, and a positive attitude.
- Willingness to learn new skills and pitch in wherever needed in product design sessions.
Our culture:
We’re a small, diverse team of women and men with decades of experience in the tech and gaming worlds. We’re excited to build a brand new funding model and a product and community to support it, and we’re unabashedly excited about the games we’re helping get made.
