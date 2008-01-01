Community Manager

We’re a small, diverse team of women and men with decades of experience in the tech and gaming worlds. We’re excited to build a brand new funding model and a product and community to support it, and we’re unabashedly excited about the games we’re helping get made.

CM will constantly monitor the social and community channels to communicate to, engage, excite backers - with the ultimate goals to drive traffic and increase awareness of Fig, and game titles on the platform. They will advise outside studios on the editorial direction of content to be published via those studios social media outlets, blogs, and forums. To be successful, they will need to build strong partnerships with campaign management, product, marketing, PR and outside studios.

