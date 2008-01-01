Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Community Manager
Platform
Android, iOS, Other
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Community Manager
Tilting Point is seeking a kickass Community Manager to take great care of our player communities. You love games? Great. You love talking about them? Even better. You love to tickle other gamers’ curiosity, can wordsmith like a king, and engage in meaningful yet playful conversations? We’re interested!
Your Future at TPM
- Support and grow our communities, understand the state of the community, what they need, want, desire, crave, dream about
- Plan and execute events and contests
- Administrate the games’ forums
- Maintain the games social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, in-game, etc.)
- Collaborate with Customer Services & QA
- Report and monitor all measures and indicators of community satisfaction and engagement
- Recommend community initiatives based on metrics and feedback
- Build and maintain relationships with key influencers
- Identify and leverage user-generated content
Your XP & Skills
- Passion for games and entertainment is an absolute must, with a genuine interest in their communities. When you’re not gaming, you’re enjoying the latest movies and the dankest of memes. Familiarity with F2P games is required – Tell us about a recent mobile game that has kept you awake at night!
- 2+ years of experience in games community management, partnerships/collaborations, talent or influencer management, entertainment, event, etc.
- Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in Sociology, Communications, Public Relations, Marketing
- Highly creative and hard working with an established presence on YouTube or Twitch.
- Rock solid communication skills, both oral (confidence in presenting ideas without sweating profusely) and written (good writer, and proofreader of your own writing). You know that winning and retaining trust of players is much more than schmoozing.
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office – particularly PowerPoint, Excel and Word. Be prepared to provide work samples.
- Knowledge of Adobe suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere) and graphic design skills is a major plus.
- Expert user of all social media platforms and experience with social media publishing & tracking tools.
- Strong sense of brand and editorial voice, with the ability to harmonize message across multiple marketing vehicles. Editorial or copy-writing experience required.
- Interested in challenging yourself, grow your skills, work with talented people and have fun in the process. The last part is non-negotiable.
Location: New York, New York (Midtown Manhattan)
Interested? We would love to hear from you. All submissions are confidential.
Juliette Dupré
Senior Manager of Talent
