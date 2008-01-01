Community Manager - Mapbox Unity SDK

Mapbox is the geospatial platform of the future. We’re looking to hire a Community Manager to focus on our recently-launched Mapbox Unity SDK who can build relationships with current and prospective users and drive adoption of this SDK. You’ll work directly with our Games team and learn our Mapbox Unity SDK inside and out, help maintain the SDK documentation, and be comfortable representing Mapbox at meetups to help others get excited about what we are building. You’ll also work closely with the Marketing team, translating your insight gleaned from users into material for the website and campaigns targeting the gaming industry.

As Community Manager, you’ll specialize in the gaming community and create the roadmap for engaging with our growing Mapbox Unity SDK user base across our social media platforms, events and meetups, and other public channels. You’ll use your foothold and expertise in the gaming industry to become a key creative contributor, refining how we communicate about pushing the bounds of real world geographic data with Mapbox and Unity 3D. As the first dedicated community manager hire at Mapbox, you’ll have the room to build systems and best practices for community engagement across Mapbox’s many other APIs and SDKs.

Actively engage with the gaming community and understand where our existing and potential users are; learn how they interact, speak their language, and help them get the most of Mapbox tools.

Create, manage, and execute community and social marketing strategies for Mapbox’s gaming play.

Learn our tools inside and out to be able to evangelize Mapbox as an essential real world geographic data solution to the gaming industry.

Serve as a community advocate; support developer teams as they engage with the Mapbox Unity SDK, understand their concerns and desires, and translate their needs back to our product teams.

Build long-term relationships with technical leaders and influencers in the gaming industry.

Generate specialized content on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, and gaming community forums and channels.

Work with the games and marketing teams to keep documentation updated and create assets like blogs and newsletters.

Serve as the day-to-day liaison between Mapbox and gaming industry fans and partners.

Self-starter with strong work ethic and ability to work independently.

Familiarity with gaming community; 2-3 years of experience working within the video game or entertainment industry or equivalent.

Experience with C# and/or Unity to facilitate screencasts, field user questions, share code samples, review docs and provide input to Support team for supporting Mapbox Unity SDK users.

Ambition and passion for bridging the connection between gaming and Mapbox tools.

Great listener and clear communicator, excellent writing skills and the ability to pinpoint the exact needs of the user.

Ability to learn technical content and context quickly. Not afraid to dive deep into the details of our APIs and SDKs.

