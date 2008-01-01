Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones and Star Trek. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

We are seeking an experienced Community Manager, Mobile who is passionate about mobile gaming, gaming communities, influencer relationships, communication, social media, and sci-fi/fantasy/horror.

The Community Manager will work in close partnership with our players as well as with Product Management and Marketing to build excitement and relationships on behalf of our games by developing community-engagement programs, creating compelling content for our community members, and monitoring the player forums.

The ideal candidate is ambitious yet humble, self-motivated, and knowledgeable about brand marketing and communications, ideally with a proven track record of large-scale community development by building mobile game communities.

What You’ll Do:

Act as a public-facing representative of The Walking Dead, Star Trek Timelines (STT) and Game of Thrones Ascent (GoTA) and communicate on behalf of the games across multiple channels and at in-person events.

Manage the STT and GoTA forums and social media presence, and engage with external communities on press and fan sites.

Create high-quality content (social, forum and blog posts) that engages the community, builds loyalty, spreads positive sentiments and drives players to login every day.

Build relationships with community partners such as fan sites, influencers, players, teams, and volunteers.

Devise the community management strategy and develop innovative community management practices.

Provide meaningful feedback to game teams on the community’s sentiment, concerns, and suggestions.

Monitor, report, and drive key community engagement performance metrics (e.g., reach, engagement, player sentiment) to drive continuous improvement, optimization, and innovation.

Help evaluate and manage new tools to provide better feedback based on solid metrics and analysis.

Interface with other teams to represent and lobby for community interests.

In conjunction with the Product Management and Marketing teams, develop and deliver clear, concise messages to players.

What We Seek:

4+ years experience in community management, including forums, social media, and brand communications.

Passionate gamer with some expertise in mobile gaming and a strong grasp of game design and mechanics.

Entrepreneurial and creative self-starter accustomed to managing projects to completion.

Experience with community reporting tools and analytics.

Collaborative, detail-oriented, committed to quality, and results driven.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

Pluses

Track record of building game communities from early stages through launch and beyond.

Prior experience playing Game of Thrones Ascent & Star Trek Timelines.

Deep knowledge of the Star Trek and Game of Thrones settings, characters, and lore.

Interest in other Sci/fi, Fantasy and Horror genres.

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam is a Boston-area game company that transports fans of beloved movies, literary and television series into the worlds they love. By linking game content to episodes and books, players become a part of the world as stories continue to evolve around them. The company's games are available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; on Google Play for Android devices; and on the web. Founded and led by game industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jon Radoff, Disruptor Beam is backed by a group of technology and gaming entrepreneurs from the Boston area. For more information, visit www.disruptorbeam.com.

At Disruptor Beam, we we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes. Unsolicited resumes received will be considered our property and will be processed accordingly.