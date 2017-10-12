Community Lead

With thatgamecompany beginning a new chapter as a self-publishing studio, we are seeking an experienced social media manager who will be at the heart of devising, driving and organically growing conversations between the games and our ever-growing community. Our ideal candidate is not only a confident online spokesperson and communicator, but also someone who is highly strategic, creative and thoughtful when building relationships with core and casual audiences.
As a member of the team, you will own and create innovative and exciting multi-partner programs to raise public awareness and engagement with the TGC brand and experience. This may include crafting editorial and multimedia segments to promote an event or long-lead campaigns tied to the upcoming game, past catalogue titles and studio growth. You will have the exciting opportunity to share, curate and develop content to engage followers in a thoughtful and purposeful manner. You will be advocating for our next game as well as working with the publisher on our previous releases.
This role requires a candidate who:
- Has a proven track record in developing multiple social media campaign outreach, nurturing digital communities across various platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, G+, Tumblr, Snapchat, etc), and responding to fans.
- Able to multi-task and work quickly with the marketing team and studio to effectively promote timely news, assets, video content and events.
- Has experience in creating an authentic voice with various audiences, while executing meaningful campaigns and relevant content calendars (vs. generating “noise”).
- Is proficient in SEO, analytic, scheduling and reporting tools (Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, Twitter Analytics, Keyhole, Hootsuite, Klout etc) in order to advise the team on engagement successes and challenges.
- Has proven good judgment in navigating and resolving sensitive situations online.
- Be open to exploring and fielding prospective online media partnerships that will foster and support the organic growth of the brand.
- Have event planning and logistical work experience.
- Have a strong interest in the games, entertainment and consumer landscape.
You will be more likely to enjoy this job if you:
- Are confident as a community spokesperson online and offline, serving the studio’s best interests at all times.
- Are strategic, resourceful and results-driven.
- Enjoy multi-tasking, problem-solving and responding quickly and efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
- Are a self-starter and able to work with minimal direction.
- Are comfortable working with corporate partners in a start-up environment, while being flexible to perform other related duties as assigned.
Have a deep passion for thatgamecompany’s mission to connect people through play.
- Candidates with iOS, multiplayer and beta roll-out experience is advantageous.
All applicants should provide previous sample campaign links and results they have worked on.