Community Lead

With thatgamecompany beginning a new chapter as a self-publishing studio, we are seeking an experienced social media manager who will be at the heart of devising, driving and organically growing conversations between the games and our ever-growing community. Our ideal candidate is not only a confident online spokesperson and communicator, but also someone who is highly strategic, creative and thoughtful when building relationships with core and casual audiences.

As a member of the team, you will own and create innovative and exciting multi-partner programs to raise public awareness and engagement with the TGC brand and experience. This may include crafting editorial and multimedia segments to promote an event or long-lead campaigns tied to the upcoming game, past catalogue titles and studio growth. You will have the exciting opportunity to share, curate and develop content to engage followers in a thoughtful and purposeful manner. You will be advocating for our next game as well as working with the publisher on our previous releases.

This role requires a candidate who:

Has a proven track record in developing multiple social media campaign outreach, nurturing digital communities across various platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, G+, Tumblr, Snapchat, etc), and responding to fans.

Able to multi-task and work quickly with the marketing team and studio to effectively promote timely news, assets, video content and events.

Has experience in creating an authentic voice with various audiences, while executing meaningful campaigns and relevant content calendars (vs. generating “noise”).

Is proficient in SEO, analytic, scheduling and reporting tools (Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, Twitter Analytics, Keyhole, Hootsuite, Klout etc) in order to advise the team on engagement successes and challenges.

Has proven good judgment in navigating and resolving sensitive situations online.

Be open to exploring and fielding prospective online media partnerships that will foster and support the organic growth of the brand.

Have event planning and logistical work experience.

Have a strong interest in the games, entertainment and consumer landscape.

You will be more likely to enjoy this job if you:

Are confident as a community spokesperson online and offline, serving the studio’s best interests at all times.

Are strategic, resourceful and results-driven.

Enjoy multi-tasking, problem-solving and responding quickly and efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

Are a self-starter and able to work with minimal direction.

Are comfortable working with corporate partners in a start-up environment, while being flexible to perform other related duties as assigned.

Have a deep passion for thatgamecompany’s mission to connect people through play.

Candidates with iOS, multiplayer and beta roll-out experience is advantageous.

All applicants should provide previous sample campaign links and results they have worked on.