Monomi Park is seeking a talented Communications Manager to join our team!





This is a full-time position on-site in our San Mateo, California office.





We’re looking for a Communications Manager to help interface with the Monomi Park community, press, and company clients. This role will work directly with Monomi Park’s creatives to help foster a vibrant community around our games as well as get the word out to the world when we do newsworthy stuff!





Candidates should have the following qualities:

An incredible passion for playing and talking about games.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

An understanding of online community dynamics.

Being super organized and capable of managing multiple threads of communication simultaneously.

The ability to collaborate within multidisciplinary teams, because making games is a collaborative process through and through!



Bonus qualities that give you an edge:

Social media experience

Marketing experience

Administrative experience

Game development experience



The position will be expected to perform the following at Monomi Park:

Play our awesome games and understand them intimately!

Help manage communications with our partners and online communities of our games, including forum interactions, newsletter production, and other social media.

Create and send press releases and assist in managing relations with the press.

Organize and run community events and contests.



How to Apply:

Send an email to jobs@monomipark.com with the subject line 'Communications Manager Applicant: YOUR NAME' and if you have one, include a url to your portfolio in the body of the email. If attaching a resume, please format as a pdf or else include a link to your web resume. And just to make sure you’re paying attention, please include what game you’re currently playing in your cover letter.





We’ll be in touch if we feel your experience is a match for this position.



