Respawn Entertainment a tight and talented team assembled from some of the most respected video game companies out there. We’re a resilient bunch of seasoned veterans who are thrilled to come to work each day to tackle exciting technical challenges.

Our motto is fun game-play first, and we’re looking for a highly skilled Combat/Systems Designer who will embrace our philosophy and share his/her hard earned expertise to create an incredible Star Wars™ experience for our players. We’re picturing someone who is passionate about the Star Wars™ Universe and well-versed in the areas of hero control/mechanics, enemy design, AI behaviors, combat/weapons, class design, skills/progression, story, and boss encounters.

What you’ll do...

Work with the design leadership, design team, artists, code, audio, and animation to deliver design systems that epitomize the creative vision of the game.

Research subject matter relating to the design objective in an effort to ensure the authenticity of the experience.

Design systems from conception to the final stages of polish, facilitating communication and coordinating departments to ensure vision.

Ability to self-critique and accept outside critique.

The more feedback you receive, the more you can tailor your work towards what is best for the team.

Incorporate coworkers’ ideas into the process.

Participate in the research and development of new tools and design systems.

Contribute to establishing and enforcing consistent design practices, constraints, and metrics throughout projects.

Mentor other designers and lead by example.

Ideally, you will have…

At least 5 years’ experience in the games industry working as a systems designer, shipping at least one title.

Experience designing and building heroes, enemies or combat systems

Experience in rapid prototyping to test the feasibility of concepts.

Expert game design sensibilities, including a superior grasp of timing and instincts of what feels right. Deep understanding of game-play systems and mechanics, able to pro/con design decisions and the ramifications they will have on the overall experience.

Ability to pitch design concepts in a clear, detailed manner, through strong written and verbal skills.

Excellent collaborative communications skills -- especially interdepartmental.

CS degree is a plus.

Perks…

Our employees are the secret sauce to our success and we do our best to show our appreciation with:

Beautiful and spacious contemporary campus complete with ping pong, foosball, pool table, fully stocked kitchen and of course...video games.

State of the art on-site gym, along with daily yoga classes.

Tons of off-site healthy activities for employees to join with other Respawn Employees; triathlons, marathons, hikes, biking and open water swims to name a few.

Fun monthly parties with free babysitting provided for parents.

Top of the line healthcare benefits (including dental and vision) with zero out of pocket premiums each month for employees.

Generous paid time off and holidays.

Matching 401K.

On-site massages and car washes available.

Friendly, caring co-workers and management.

To apply, please submit your resume here: https://jobs.lever.co/respawn/8045361f-78aa-490b-beb4-2032fdb83683/apply