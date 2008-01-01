Character Tech Artist / TD

Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Now, Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Character Tech Artist to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Do you excel in creating tools and pipelines for animating characters, and love seeing the results come alive in the game? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best player experience possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help forge a visually inspiring, technically challenging new game world.

Responsibilities:

Help establish processes to fulfill the game vision and elevate the art

Develop and maintain custom animation rigs, skeletons, and motion capture tools for both player and enemy characters

Skin in Maya and implement character art assets inside of Unreal Engine 4

Create and maintain Animation tools inside and outside of Unreal Engine 4

Collaborate with other artists and designers to accomplish technically challenging goals

Collaborate with design to drive the player experience through movement

Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time

Help define and maintain the high quality bar for the game

Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries

Guide and mentor other team members

Qualifications:

Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as a Character Tech Artist or TD

Professional experience with animation technical work; rigging, skinning, implementation

Strong knowledge of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership

Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player

Understanding of core principles of animation and how they translate to games

Understanding of how animation can help drive the player experience

Experience with Maya and/or other scripting languages

Passion for playing and creating games

Would Love to See:

Experience with Unreal Blueprints and animation system

Experience with character customization systems

Experience with Unreal Engine and/or 3D art creation applications

Education:

No requirements

Please Note: This is a full-time, on-site position