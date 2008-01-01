Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
Associate Degree
Character TD / Rigger
Summary:
Naughty Dog is seeking a Character TD / Rigger to come join our team! This talented individual should be able to work with minimal input and feel comfortable working in a team environment. Our ideal candidate possesses strong technical skills in rigging, an artistic eye, and passion for video games.
Responsibilities:
- Design, create, test, and maintain character rigs/setups
- Work with modelers to create a model that meets technical needs
- Collaborate with animators to design motion controls
- Develop and maintain character motion and deformation systems
- Develop new techniques and processes to solve character production challenges
- Capable of writing pipeline tools to streamline the setup process
- Work with production management to prioritize tasks
- Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed
Requirements & Skills:
- In-depth knowledge of Maya
- 3+ years of production experience
- Strong understanding of both Figure and Facial Anatomy
- Complex character/vehicle rigging experience in Maya (in film, broadcast, or game environments)
- Programming experience with scripting languages such as Python and MEL
- Experience setting up production pipelines, while being able to follow guidelines
- The ability to take initiative and work independently
Bonus Skills:
As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete an art test.
