As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete an art test.

Naughty Dog is seeking a Character TD / Rigger to come join our team! This talented individual should be able to work with minimal input and feel comfortable working in a team environment. Our ideal candidate possesses strong technical skills in rigging, an artistic eye, and passion for video games.

