Company Name:
Naughty Dog
Website:
http://www.naughtydog.com
Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
Associate Degree
Character TD / Rigger

Summary: 

Naughty Dog is seeking a Character TD / Rigger to come join our team! This talented individual should be able to work with minimal input and feel comfortable working in a team environment. Our ideal candidate possesses strong technical skills in rigging, an artistic eye, and passion for video games.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, create, test, and maintain character rigs/setups
  • Work with modelers to create a model that meets technical needs
  • Collaborate with animators to design motion controls
  • Develop and maintain character motion and deformation systems
  • Develop new techniques and processes to solve character production challenges
  • Capable of writing pipeline tools to streamline the setup process
  • Work with production management to prioritize tasks
  • Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

  • In-depth knowledge of Maya
  • 3+ years of production experience
  • Strong understanding of both Figure and Facial Anatomy
  • Complex character/vehicle rigging experience in Maya (in film, broadcast, or game environments)
  • Programming experience with scripting languages such as Python and MEL
  • Experience setting up production pipelines, while being able to follow guidelines
  • The ability to take initiative and work independently

Bonus Skills:

  • C++ experience

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete an art test.

 

