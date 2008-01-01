Location:
Character TD
Insomniac Games
Job Description
Insomniac Games is looking for a versatile Character TD, for our studio in North Carolina! You’d be responsible for creating character setups, including the rigging of various heroes, enemies, weapons, vehicles and props, and for support of the Animators and others with scripts and tools. If you’re a super talented Rigger who’d like to join a highly creative and collaborative team… keep reading!
What you would be doing:
- Write and maintain scripts using MEL, Python, and PyMel. General scripting duties include developing systems and workflows for animating and rigging characters, expediting the character setup and animation process, and writing scripts to aid the art team when required
- Possess a comprehensive understanding of animation techniques
- Work with the Core team creating Maya tools and improving the art pipeline
- Contribute to the design and improvement of the character set-up process
- Assist the animation team in troubleshooting setup and animation problems as they arise
- Understand (and assist when technical needs arise) the entire process of creating cinematics including set construction, camera setup, character blocking, character animation, animation troubleshooting, and ensuring that scenes run properly on the real-time game engine
- Create simple Entity animations for the purpose of testing new and existing systems, and animate cameras and simple Entities for gameplay and cinematics as necessary
- Maintain an understanding of skeletons, facial animation methodologies, constraints and other Maya tools and systems used for character animation
- Edit and improve existing character animation systems, including facial setups and animation transfer tools
- Other duties may be assigned
What you would be bringing with you:
- Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Advanced understanding of form and anatomy
- Advanced Maya use with MEL scripting and dynamics experience
- Advanced troubleshooting for technical issues
- Good understanding of UI design using PyQT and Python
- Willingness to listen to and accommodate user requests to make intuitive rigs
- Knowledge of model topologies and how they relate to rig deformations
- Game credits a huge bonus!
If this sounds like the perfect gig for you, then we look forward to hearing from you. Please use the link below to apply on-line and don’t forget to include a reel!
Thanks!
