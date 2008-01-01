Summary:

A Character Shading TD is in charge of making sure the surface materials of Naughty Dog’s characters look fantastic. Paint textures, tune materials, write shader code, and work with the artists and programmers – whatever it takes to push the beauty and realism of our characters to new levels!

Responsibilities:

Develop the look of skin, fabric, hair, eyes, leather, metal, blood, grime, and anything else that can appear on a character

Use a range of techniques, including modifying shading models, texture painting, and procedural generation

Improve the shading code for existing material types (like skin or fabric), and develop new techniques to render special-case materials or advanced effects

Create user interfaces that allow artists to easily tune parameters for common material types

Work closely with artists and the engineering team to develop more advanced rendering techniques to improve content creation tools

Support the character team in debugging issues with the game, tools, etc.

Help drive framerate and memory optimization of character art

Automate and streamline art production pipelines

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

An advanced knowledge of character shading, lighting, and material response

A keen eye for color, texture painting, and the subtle differences between materials

Up-to-date knowledge of real-time rendering technology

Good problem solving abilities and creativity with shading algorithms

Candidates should be able to work with minimal input and be comfortable working in a team environment

Programming experience is a plus – particularly in shading languages (hlsl, glsl, or node-based shader editors)

Experience with real-time game engines is also preferred (Unreal, Unity, in-house engines, etc.)

Experience with ZBrush, Substance Designer, and/or Substance Painter is also a plus

As a part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates will be expected to provide a portfolio or demo reel of their work and may be asked to complete an art test.