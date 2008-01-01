Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Character Programmer
Avalanche Studios and looking for a programmer with experience developing character mechanics for a 3D action-adventure AAA console game, including sophisticated traversal and combat actions.
Required qualifications
- Advanced expertise with modern C++ programming
- Completed and shipped at least one full-cycle (start to end) 3D console game project
- Strong interest and experience with modern character animation techniques
- Familiarity with modern AI and physics game systems
- Recent and relevant experience with console development (XBox / Playstation)
- Solid understanding of 3D math and its application to game development
- Experience with performance and resource optimization for consoles
- Ability to coordinate and collaborate with other game-dev disciplines (animation, design, production, effects, etc)
- Passion for playing, making and thinking about games
Desired qualifications
- Direct experience with PS4 or XBox One development for a shipped title
- Direct experience developing character mechanics and animation for a recent 3D action game 5+ years experience within the game industry
- Familiarity with Python scripting
- Familiarity with modern real-time animation processes and pipeline
- Experience working with a large, AAA development team
