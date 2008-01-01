webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Indeed
Website:
http://Indeed.com
Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Character Programmer

Avalanche Studios and looking for a programmer with experience developing character mechanics for a 3D action-adventure AAA console game, including sophisticated traversal and combat actions.

Required qualifications

  • Advanced expertise with modern C++ programming
  • Completed and shipped at least one full-cycle (start to end) 3D console game project
  • Strong interest and experience with modern character animation techniques
  • Familiarity with modern AI and physics game systems
  • Recent and relevant experience with console development (XBox / Playstation)
  • Solid understanding of 3D math and its application to game development
  • Experience with performance and resource optimization for consoles
  • Ability to coordinate and collaborate with other game-dev disciplines (animation, design, production, effects, etc)
  • Passion for playing, making and thinking about games

Desired qualifications

  • Direct experience with PS4 or XBox One development for a shipped title
  • Direct experience developing character mechanics and animation for a recent 3D action game 5+ years experience within the game industry
  • Familiarity with Python scripting
  • Familiarity with modern real-time animation processes and pipeline
  • Experience working with a large, AAA development team
