Character Outsource Integration Artist

Cryptic Studios is looking for a talented Character Outsource Integration Artist with a genuine passion for games!Working closely with the game teams and the outsource manager, the Character Outsource Integration Artist acts as the final gate for quality.This is an art position that requires strong aesthetic sensibilities as well as a high degree of technicality and organization.

The ideal candidate is equally comfortable tracking assets and schedules, writing up detailed artistic or technical feedback, creating paint-overs, touching up models, adjusting textures and working with multiple data files to properly hook up assets in any of Cryptic’s games.

We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we hire great people who love the work, the genre and the game.

Every day you could be:

Working with the art team and outsource manager to create outsource asset requests, including gathering reference, creating paint-overs and writing technical specifications

Coordinating with the outsource manager to schedule and track assets and requests from multiple game teams

Reviewing incoming assets to ensure they meet the aesthetic and technical standards set by the art lead and character teams

Providing clear and timely written and/or visual artistic feedback to outsource partners

Correcting, enhancing or reworking assets as needed to ensure a perfect fit with Cryptic’s existing game art

Using our custom tools to bring assets in-game, troubleshoot issues and ensure art is ready for use and error-free

Ensuring that all outsource files are clean, easy to use, properly organized and checked-in





What we'd like to see:

Experience in game art asset creation, specifically creating real-time characters and items using 3ds Max, ZBrush and Photoshop (or equivalent 3D and 2D programs)

Strong understanding of material creation and current gen texture/material pipelines

Basic skinning/weighting experience

Detail-oriented technical aptitude and strong problem solving abilities

Highly organized, self-motivated, excellent communication skills and a team-player attitude

Ability to balance deadlines and resources with style and quality requirements

BA or BS degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience





Pluses:

PC or console experience as a 3D character artist and/or experience working with outsource assets and pipelines in an ongoing production environment

Foundational skills in traditional art, drawing, painting, illustration and/or concept art

Proficiency with Substance Designer/Painter

Passion for the Star Trek and/or Dungeons & Dragons franchises preferred

Fluency in Mandarin Chinese

Required application materials:

Resume and cover letter

Portfolio or demo reel demonstrating relevant artistic/design skills

An art test may be required

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com