Character Outsource Integration Artist
Cryptic Studios is looking for a talented Character Outsource Integration Artist with a genuine passion for games!Working closely with the game teams and the outsource manager, the Character Outsource Integration Artist acts as the final gate for quality.This is an art position that requires strong aesthetic sensibilities as well as a high degree of technicality and organization.
The ideal candidate is equally comfortable tracking assets and schedules, writing up detailed artistic or technical feedback, creating paint-overs, touching up models, adjusting textures and working with multiple data files to properly hook up assets in any of Cryptic’s games.
We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we hire great people who love the work, the genre and the game.
Every day you could be:
- Working with the art team and outsource manager to create outsource asset requests, including gathering reference, creating paint-overs and writing technical specifications
- Coordinating with the outsource manager to schedule and track assets and requests from multiple game teams
- Reviewing incoming assets to ensure they meet the aesthetic and technical standards set by the art lead and character teams
- Providing clear and timely written and/or visual artistic feedback to outsource partners
- Correcting, enhancing or reworking assets as needed to ensure a perfect fit with Cryptic’s existing game art
- Using our custom tools to bring assets in-game, troubleshoot issues and ensure art is ready for use and error-free
- Ensuring that all outsource files are clean, easy to use, properly organized and checked-in
What we'd like to see:
- Experience in game art asset creation, specifically creating real-time characters and items using 3ds Max, ZBrush and Photoshop (or equivalent 3D and 2D programs)
- Strong understanding of material creation and current gen texture/material pipelines
- Basic skinning/weighting experience
- Detail-oriented technical aptitude and strong problem solving abilities
- Highly organized, self-motivated, excellent communication skills and a team-player attitude
- Ability to balance deadlines and resources with style and quality requirements
- BA or BS degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience
Pluses:
- PC or console experience as a 3D character artist and/or experience working with outsource assets and pipelines in an ongoing production environment
- Foundational skills in traditional art, drawing, painting, illustration and/or concept art
- Proficiency with Substance Designer/Painter
- Passion for the Star Trek and/or Dungeons & Dragons franchises preferred
- Fluency in Mandarin Chinese
Required application materials:
- Resume and cover letter
- Portfolio or demo reel demonstrating relevant artistic/design skills
- An art test may be required
Must be eligible to work in the United States.
Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com