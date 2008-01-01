Location:
San Rafael, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Some College
Character Concept Artist
Summary
Telltale Games is looking for a talented concept artist to create detailed and accurate designs for characters including color and lighting. The ideal candidate should be able to adapt to any style (cartoony as well as stylized realism), and should have strong, independent creative skills.
Responsibilities
- Work with the Art Director and Designers to turn ideas into compelling and appropriate concepts for the game
- Create clear, detailed concepts to communicate the game vision to the Art Team
- Create and maintain a consistent style for characters per project
Essential Skills
- Excellent fundamental illustration skills such as drawing, painting, composition, perspective, color and light theory
- Ability to interpret and create an original and compelling concept based on verbal or written description within a given style, from the idea phase all the way to the final concept
- Ability to produce a variety of quick sketches showing different approaches for the same design
- Ability to create concepts in digital form using primarily Photoshop.
- Experience with Maya is a plus
- Strong understanding of games and game constraints (polygonal modeling, texturing) highly desired but not compulsory
- Ability to draw Storyboards (good sense of layout, camera framing, shot selection)
- Self-driven, excellent verbal and written communication, team player
Portfolio Requirement
With your resume, please include portfolio samples that represent the range of your skills. Please be sure that these samples have been cleared for release by their respective copyright owners. Examples of cartoony, stylized, and stylized realism work is preferred. Our preference is to provide this in an online portfolio.
Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.
Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.