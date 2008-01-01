Character Concept Artist

Summary

Telltale Games is looking for a talented concept artist to create detailed and accurate designs for characters including color and lighting. The ideal candidate should be able to adapt to any style (cartoony as well as stylized realism), and should have strong, independent creative skills.





Responsibilities

Work with the Art Director and Designers to turn ideas into compelling and appropriate concepts for the game

Create clear, detailed concepts to communicate the game vision to the Art Team

Create and maintain a consistent style for characters per project

Essential Skills

Excellent fundamental illustration skills such as drawing, painting, composition, perspective, color and light theory

Ability to interpret and create an original and compelling concept based on verbal or written description within a given style, from the idea phase all the way to the final concept

Ability to produce a variety of quick sketches showing different approaches for the same design

Ability to create concepts in digital form using primarily Photoshop.

Experience with Maya is a plus

Strong understanding of games and game constraints (polygonal modeling, texturing) highly desired but not compulsory

Ability to draw Storyboards (good sense of layout, camera framing, shot selection)

Self-driven, excellent verbal and written communication, team player



Portfolio Requirement



With your resume, please include portfolio samples that represent the range of your skills. Please be sure that these samples have been cleared for release by their respective copyright owners. Examples of cartoony, stylized, and stylized realism work is preferred. Our preference is to provide this in an online portfolio.

Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.