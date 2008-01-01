Character Artist

Telltale Games is searching for a talented Character Modeler to create great looking game characters. The ideal candidate should have excellent traditional art skills relating to characters, expertise sculpting and Modeling in ZBrush and Maya, as well as a deep understanding of the technical requirements for games.
Responsibilities:
Essential Skills and Experience:
Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.
Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant