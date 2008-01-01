Job Description
Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented Character Artist to add to our vitual reality team. The Character Artist will be well-versed in all aspects of character modeling development. We believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.
Requirements
Experience modeling, texturing and optimizing characters in 3D using Maya
Proficiency in Maya and Zbrush
Demonstrated proficiency in technical troubleshooting and meeting aggressive performance targets
Participate in R&D efforts to develop new techniques and improve the art pipeline
Ensure the 3D models are consistent with the defined visual style for the game. Working closely with the art director and concept artists to create art representative of the concept work.
2 + years experience in the game industry
At least one shipped title
Able to work independently or in small groups to troubleshoot and provide solutions to production issues related to asset creation and migration across platforms
Work collaboratively with other artists, designers and engineers on a daily basis
Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work
Experience with Unreal Engine strongly preferred
Plusses
Experience with both console and PC environment art creation
Experience working on projects in VR
Ability to work in organic meshes
Traditional art skills (figure drawing, landscape, animals, painting, composition, perspective, etc.)
BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification
PLEASE SEND RESUME AND PORTFOLIO LINK