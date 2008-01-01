webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Skydance Interactive
Website:
https://www.skydanceinteractive.com/
Location:
Marina Del Rey, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Some College
Apply for this job

Character Artist

Job Description


Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented Character Artist to add to our vitual reality team. The Character Artist will be well-versed in all aspects of character modeling development. We believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.

 

Requirements

  • Experience modeling, texturing and optimizing characters in 3D using Maya

  • Proficiency in Maya and Zbrush

  • Demonstrated proficiency in technical troubleshooting and meeting aggressive performance targets

  • Participate in R&D efforts to develop new techniques and improve the art pipeline

  • Ensure the 3D models are consistent with the defined visual style for the game. Working  closely with the art director and concept artists to create art representative of the concept work.

  • 2 + years experience in the game industry

  • At least one shipped title

  • Able to work independently or in small groups to troubleshoot and provide solutions to production issues related to asset creation and migration across platforms

  • Work collaboratively with other artists, designers and engineers on a daily basis

  • Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work

  • Experience with Unreal Engine strongly preferred

 

Plusses

  • Experience with both console and PC environment art creation

  • Experience working on projects in VR

  • Ability to work in organic meshes

  • Traditional art skills (figure drawing, landscape, animals, painting, composition, perspective, etc.)

  • BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification

PLEASE SEND RESUME AND PORTFOLIO LINK 

 

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

We couldn't find matching jobs.

Friends Who Might Be Interested