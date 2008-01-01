PLEASE SEND RESUME AND PORTFOLIO LINK

BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification

Ability to work in organic meshes

Experience working on projects in VR

Experience with both console and PC environment art creation

Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work

Work collaboratively with other artists, designers and engineers on a daily basis

Able to work independently or in small groups to troubleshoot and provide solutions to production issues related to asset creation and migration across platforms

At least one shipped title

2 + years experience in the game industry

Ensure the 3D models are consistent with the defined visual style for the game. Working closely with the art director and concept artists to create art representative of the concept work.

Participate in R&D efforts to develop new techniques and improve the art pipeline

Demonstrated proficiency in technical troubleshooting and meeting aggressive performance targets

Proficiency in Maya and Zbrush

Experience modeling, texturing and optimizing characters in 3D using Maya

Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented Character Artist to add to our vitual reality team. The Character Artist will be well-versed in all aspects of character modeling development. We believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.

