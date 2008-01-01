webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Cryptic Studios
Website:
https://www.crypticstudios.com/
Location:
Los Gatos, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Character Artist

Character Artist

Cryptic Studios is looking for a talented Character Artist with a genuine passion for games! You’ll work in close collaboration with concept artists, animators, designers, and engineers to create characters, creatures, weapons, armor and costumes in our games.The ideal candidate understands the aesthetics and technicalities of game-ready character art and can texture, shade, surface, optimize and implement just as well as they can sculpt.

We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we hire great people who love the work, the genre and the game.

Every day you could be:

  • Collaborating with artists, designers, and engineers to bring visually compelling characters to life
  • Sculpting detailed high-poly models, creating efficient low-poly meshes and implementing in-game assets for characters, creatures, weapons, armor and items
  • Creating high quality textures and materials
  • Using our custom tools to bring assets in-game, troubleshoot issues and ensure that character art supports gameplay and performance

What we'd like to see:

  • 3+ years’ game development experience, specifically creating real-time characters and items using 3ds Max, ZBrush and Photoshop (or equivalent 3D and 2D programs)
  • Exceptional understanding of human/creature anatomy, color theory, values, form, shape language, silhouette and composition
  • Strong knowledge of weapon, armor, fashion and costume design
  • Demonstrated ability to work in a broad range of styles, within technical constraints, using proprietary systems and tools
  • Creative problem solving abilities and willingness to collaborate to find solutions
  • Self-motivated, humble, excellent communication skills and a team-player attitude
  • BA or BS degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience

Pluses:

  • AAA PC or console experience as a 3D character artist
  • Solid foundation in traditional art, drawing, painting, illustration and/or concept art
  • Proficiency with Substance Designer/Painter
  • Basic skinning/weighting experience with a foundational understanding of rigging, animation and deformation
  • Passion for the Star Trek and/or Dungeons & Dragons franchises preferred

Required application materials:

  • Resume and cover letter
  • Portfolio or demo reel demonstrating relevant artistic/design skills
  • An art test may be required

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com

