Character Artist
Cryptic Studios is looking for a talented Character Artist with a genuine passion for games! You’ll work in close collaboration with concept artists, animators, designers, and engineers to create characters, creatures, weapons, armor and costumes in our games.The ideal candidate understands the aesthetics and technicalities of game-ready character art and can texture, shade, surface, optimize and implement just as well as they can sculpt.
We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we hire great people who love the work, the genre and the game.
Every day you could be:
- Collaborating with artists, designers, and engineers to bring visually compelling characters to life
- Sculpting detailed high-poly models, creating efficient low-poly meshes and implementing in-game assets for characters, creatures, weapons, armor and items
- Creating high quality textures and materials
- Using our custom tools to bring assets in-game, troubleshoot issues and ensure that character art supports gameplay and performance
What we'd like to see:
- 3+ years’ game development experience, specifically creating real-time characters and items using 3ds Max, ZBrush and Photoshop (or equivalent 3D and 2D programs)
- Exceptional understanding of human/creature anatomy, color theory, values, form, shape language, silhouette and composition
- Strong knowledge of weapon, armor, fashion and costume design
- Demonstrated ability to work in a broad range of styles, within technical constraints, using proprietary systems and tools
- Creative problem solving abilities and willingness to collaborate to find solutions
- Self-motivated, humble, excellent communication skills and a team-player attitude
- BA or BS degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience
Pluses:
- AAA PC or console experience as a 3D character artist
- Solid foundation in traditional art, drawing, painting, illustration and/or concept art
- Proficiency with Substance Designer/Painter
- Basic skinning/weighting experience with a foundational understanding of rigging, animation and deformation
- Passion for the Star Trek and/or Dungeons & Dragons franchises preferred
Required application materials:
- Resume and cover letter
- Portfolio or demo reel demonstrating relevant artistic/design skills
- An art test may be required
Must be eligible to work in the United States.
Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com