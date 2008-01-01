Home
Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Character Artist
Responsibilities:
Creates characters, vehicles, and props to include modeling, mapping, collision, and tagging
Paints textures and builds shaders to corresponding assets
Builds, maintains, and advances rigs, skinning, and weighting
Develops, experiments, and advances characters using the lasting techniques & software
Maintains, improves, and advances the assets
Understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game
Understands the hardware limitations and common techniques
Works directly with leads & other artists, designers, and engineers
Experience/Skills:
2+ years of industry experience
Very strong understanding of form, color, composition, mechanics, and physics
Working knowledge of Maya and/or other 3D software
Working knowledge of Photoshop, BodyPaint, Mudbox, ZBrush and/or other similar software packages
Working knowledge of Unreal technology a plus!
Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively
Apply for this job
