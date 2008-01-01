webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Character Artist

Responsibilities:

  • Creates characters, vehicles, and props to include modeling, mapping, collision, and tagging
  • Paints textures and builds shaders to corresponding assets
  • Builds, maintains, and advances rigs, skinning, and weighting
  • Develops, experiments, and advances characters using the lasting techniques & software
  • Maintains, improves, and advances the assets
  • Understands the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game
  • Understands the hardware limitations and common techniques
  • Works directly with leads & other artists, designers,  and engineers

 

Experience/Skills:

  • 2+ years of industry experience
  • Very strong understanding of form, color, composition, mechanics, and physics
  • Working knowledge of Maya and/or other 3D software
  • Working knowledge of Photoshop, BodyPaint, Mudbox, ZBrush and/or other similar software packages
  • Working knowledge of Unreal technology a plus!
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

 

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested