Day One – work on a Spider-Man game. Sounds pretty amazing. Not sure we need to do much more in regards to a posting other than mention that. It could be considered a mic drop. Maybe it is, but Insomniac Games is looking for a character artist to create models, textures, and shaders for characters and other key assets for our games. Keep reading if that sounds like something you’d be interested in doing.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Maintains consistent style under the direction of the Art Director

Creates models, textures, and shaders for characters, vehicles, weapons, and props

Uses advanced knowledge of human and animal anatomy to ensure that models achieve a high level of functionality and design aesthetics

Checks character assets in context in the game to identify scale and design issues

Optimizes models and shaders

Actively participates in technical and artistic problem solving

Works closely with animators and riggers to ensure models deform correctly and are functional

Solves problems with visual design; fills in the gaps between concept art and modeling

Meets with other character artists to discuss style and technique and maintains visual consistency

Other duties may be required

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelors Degree (B.F.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Advanced understanding of Photoshop, Maya and Z-brush, Mudbox or equivalent.

Advanced understanding of generating normal maps from high poly models.

Understanding of node based shader networks a plus.

Understanding of source control with Perforce or the equivalent.

Other Skills: Strong drawing, sculpting, and conceptualization skills with an ability to adapt to established styles. Understanding of clean edge flow and best practices for modeling for animation performance. Advanced knowledge of human and animal anatomy. Strong traditional painting skills in both stylized and photorealistic styles. Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules. Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team.

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for – then we want to hear from you. Please use the link below and apply directly to the role. Thanks!