"I can do that!"

Is that what you said to yourself the first time you ever laid eyes on a realistic CG character? Do you obsess over getting all the anatomy, clothing, and facial details of a character just right? Do you do this because you, like us, believe that’s how you bring the soul of a character to life?

If so, Sucker Punch says, “You CAN do that…for US!”

We are looking for a character artist to join our talented team and help us step up our game!



Responsibilities

Work with the latest and greatest scanning and material acquisition technology to create highly-efficient, realistic characters for the Playstation 4.

Work with our Concept Team to ensure our character designs feel believable and fit in the world we are creating.

Work with our Character Tech Art and Game Design teams to integrate content into our proprietary engine.

Ensure that the high-quality bar established by the Art Director is achieved.

Help us maintain solid organization skills with adherence to file structures, naming conventions, and other established protocols.

Qualifications

Portfolio/website demonstrating your art skills, design sensibilities, and attention to detail.

Experience using Maya, Zbrush, Mudbox, and Photoshop.

Strong human sculpting skills and understanding of human and animal anatomy with an ability to create highly realistic characters.

Strong understanding of current Physically based rendering technology.

Solid understanding of real-time pipelines and ability to adapt rapidly to changing technology.

Must be able to work well within a team, accept direction, and embrace change.

Ability to collaborate productively with other disciplines.

Position is currently open to those willing to relocate to Bellevue, WA

Bonus Factors