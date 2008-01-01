webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sucker Punch Productions
Website:
http://www.suckerpunch.com/
Location:
Bellevue, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 3, Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Character Artist

"I can do that!"

Is that what you said to yourself the first time you ever laid eyes on a realistic CG character? Do you obsess over getting all the anatomy, clothing, and facial details of a character just right? Do you do this because you, like us, believe that’s how you bring the soul of a character to life?
If so, Sucker Punch says, “You CAN do that…for US!”
We are looking for a character artist to join our talented team and help us step up our game!

Responsibilities

  • Work with the latest and greatest scanning and material acquisition technology to create highly-efficient, realistic characters for the Playstation 4.
  • Work with our Concept Team to ensure our character designs feel believable and fit in the world we are creating.
  • Work with our Character Tech Art and Game Design teams to integrate content into our proprietary engine.
  • Ensure that the high-quality bar established by the Art Director is achieved.
  • Help us maintain solid organization skills with adherence to file structures, naming conventions, and other established protocols.

Qualifications

  • Portfolio/website demonstrating your art skills, design sensibilities, and attention to detail.
  • Experience using Maya, Zbrush, Mudbox, and Photoshop.
  • Strong human sculpting skills and understanding of human and animal anatomy with an ability to create highly realistic characters.
  • Strong understanding of current Physically based rendering technology.
  • Solid understanding of real-time pipelines and ability to adapt rapidly to changing technology.
  • Must be able to work well within a team, accept direction, and embrace change.
  • Ability to collaborate productively with other disciplines.
  • Position is currently open to those willing to relocate to Bellevue, WA

Bonus Factors

  • Passion for making and playing great games, with an awareness of current titles and industry trends.
  • Scan Data and FACs Library Acquisition/Clean Up experience.
  • Experience with pattern making and or Marvelous Designer
  • Experience with Substance
